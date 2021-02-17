Vijay Deverakonda to speak Hindi in the Bollywood movie Liger; His army of fans can’t contain their excitement

Vijay Deverakonda shocks his fans after revealing that he will deliver his dialogue in Hindi. The star further added that he would not rely on a voice actor.

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda took the Tollywood industry by storm when he debuted in Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila and rose to fame for his supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam. Being a renowned name in the Telugu film industry, he also has a large number of fans on social media. Speaking of Instagram alone, Vijay has over 10 million fans across the country. Although he mainly worked in Telugu films, his fans were stunned to learn that the actor was about to make his Bollywood debut with Liger.

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the actor has a huge surprise for his Hindi speaking fans. Vijay has revealed that he will recite his dialogues in the film. When internet users first heard that the star would play a central role in the film, they were shocked because the actor was not familiar with the language. Shattering all rumors that a dubbing artist recounts all of his dialogue, the actor confessed that he will be showcasing his Hindi skills on the big screen for the first time. He further ensured that no matter how difficult or how long it would take, he would deliver all of his lines himself.

Vijay will be seen playing a kickboxer in his upcoming film. The celebrity underwent extensive body workouts for the film and even visited Thailand for his martial arts training. Liger’s cast also includes Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in the lead role opposite Vijay. Actors like Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu will play key roles. The film will be written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Read also |Vijay Deverakonda lights up the internet by sharing a photo with Storm as they both take a nap