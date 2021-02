R Madhavan receives Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts and cinema: Bollywood News

Actor, writer, producer and director Ranganathan Madhavan has added a new feather to his own. Today at the 9th graduation ceremony of DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, members of the Academic Council and the Board of Trustees gathered to honor him. He received the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) For his exceptional contribution to the arts and cinema. Speaking of which, says Madhavan, I am truly touched by this honor. It will only motivate me to keep pushing the limits and challenging myself with new projects. In 1997 Madhavan marked his acting debut with the English film, Hell. Subsequently, he worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films, and went to acclaim. He delivered memorable performances in Alaipayuthey, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Irudhi Suttru, among others. In 2017 he appeared in Vikram Vedha, a neo-noir thriller that defines the genre that has turned out to be a blockbuster, also achieving wide critical acclaim. In the recently published Maara, we have seen him play a mystical and gypsy soul who seduces all those he meets with the generosity of his heart. He received rave reviews for his performance and the film became a major success. * In 2018, he marked his foray into the web space with Breathe where he played a soccer coach who leaves no stone unturned in saving his son who was diagnosed with weak lungs. Currently, Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial debut, Rocket: the Nambi effect which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer with the Indian Space Research Organization who has been accused of espionage. He also wrote, produced, and starred in the project. Also Read: Netflix’s Hush-Hush Project with R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla Shot in Goa BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

