TopsGrup investigation: ED questions actor Armaan Jain in money laundering case





The Directorate of Execution (DE) on Wednesday interviewed actor Armaan Jain, cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, for about an hour and a half about Rahul Nandas TopsGrup Security Services Limited (TGSSL) -Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik money laundering case. Jain reached the ED office in South Mumbai around 9:50 a.m. and left the office at 11:30 a.m. ED officers said Jain was a close friend of Vihang Sarnaik, son of the deputy from Sena, and therefore wanted to ask the actor about his business dealings, if any, with Vihang. Jain was summoned for questioning after ED officers encountered multiple communications between the two. Investigators have also searched Jains premises in the past. But the agency subsequently halted the search after news of the disappearance of Jain uncle Rajeev Kapoors. The deputy from Sena and his son Vihang had previously been questioned by ED in the case. MMRDA co-commissioner BG Pawar also visited the director-general’s office on Wednesday, but left after 10 minutes as the officers concerned were not present. ED had also arrested Sarnaik’s close associate, Amit Chandole, and TGSSL’s Managing Director, Mr. Shashidharan, claiming that TopsGrup obtained contracts from the Mumbai Metropolitan Area Development Authority (MMRDA) in collusion with Sarnaik through illegal means. The illegal maneuvers, the agency said, were aimed at obtaining undue advantages by inflating bills at the expense of MMRDA and an illegal cash gratuity to Sarnaik for facilitating the scam. Sarnaik used to get 50% of the profits made on the said contract through Chandole, ED said. In 2014, a contract was signed by TGSSL with MMRDA under which 350 to 500 guards were to be deployed monthly on MMRDA sites. Of this total, only 70% of the guards were deployed. However, invoicing was done for all guards as per the contract and salary details were submitted to MMRDA for 100% of the contract value. The Mumbai Police’s Economic Crimes Wing (EOW) is also investigating cross-complaints by Nanda and her former employee Ramesh Iyer (the complainant in the DE case). Nanda alleged that Iyer and other employees siphoned off the company’s money, while Iyer claimed that Nanda, through his company, engaged in massive misconduct and financial irregularities worth 175 crore. On Tuesday, the agency also recorded the statement of Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev in connection with the case.

