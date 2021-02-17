Apple TV + signs multi-year agreement with Skydance Animation for original TV shows and movies





Apple today entered into a new global deal with Skydance Animation that will bring feature films and TV shows to Apple TV +. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the new deal comes after reports were published suggesting Apple’s talks with Skydance Animation last year. Multi-year deal will see Apple Original Films make animated debut Luck and Bewitched. These two films were first set up at Paramount through an agreement that allowed Skydance to “move the films” at its discretion. Both films were originally slated to hit theaters in 2022, and a theatrical release is still likely to happen before they hit Apple TV +. The Hollywood Reporter describes both films: Bewitched as an animated musical follows a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two, and is directed by Vicky Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The original music for the film is by Oscar winner Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Luck, directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray, focuses on the world’s most unlucky girl, who after stumbling across the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join with magical creatures to discover a force more powerful than even luck itself. Apple also gave a two-season order to WondLa’s research Skydance Animation series. And WondLa’s research is an original animated television series based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s book series. The Apple Original series will be written and produced by showrunner Lauren Montgomery, with Chad Quant, DiTerlizzi, and Gotham Group as executive producers. Apple’s deal with Skydance Animation is likely to be somewhat controversial as John Lasseter is the company’s head of animation and produced the two aforementioned films. Lasseter had a long career at Disney and Pixar, working on films such as Toy Story, A Bugs Life and cars, but he left the company in 2018 after be accused of sexual harassment. FTC: We use automatic income generating affiliate links. After. Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos