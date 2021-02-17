DC’s Black Adam movie features Aladdins Marwan Kenzari as the villain





DC’s long-awaited Black Adam film features Aladdin and Old Guard star Marwan Kenzari, seemingly as the villain of Dwayne Johnson’s antihero.

DC is long awaitedBlack adam movie addsAladdin star Marwan Kenzari in the role of villain. Dwayne Johnson is set to play DC’s titular villain turned antihero inBlack adam, a project he has been trying to achieve for years now. Last year, the film made great strides behind the scenes, and it looked like it would actually make its release date in December 2021. However, disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic forced a reshuffle of the DCEU’s schedule. , andBlack adam has been taken off the calendar entirely. Despite this setback,Black adamcontinues to move towards production. For a time, Johnson was the only actor announced, but more names have been added in recent months.Black adam will feature the big screen debut of the Justice Society of America, with Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) in its ranks. Doctor Fate will also appear, although the character has yet to be chosen. Additionally, Sarah Shahi will be playing an unknown character, and now another performer has jumped on theBlack adam form. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Black Adam To Introduce The DCEU’s Most Powerful Superhero THR reports that Marwan Kenzari is in final negotiations to star inBlack adam. Kenzari is best known for playing Jafar in Disney’s live-actionAladdin, as well as Joe in the Netflix action flickThe old guard. As for hisBlack adam role, he would play the villain, according toThe Wrap.Production is scheduled to begin in April in Atlanta, but the film remains without a release date. WithBlack adam, Kenzari adds another high profile studio flick to his filmography. Plot details are still thin, so it’s hard to predict which DC Comics character he might end up playing. However, those who have seen his performance inAladdin know he can handle bad guys, and it will be exciting to see him take on Johnson. Back when Shahi was cast in October, Johnson seemed to imply she would beBlack adamthe mean one. Maybe she and the mysterious Kenzari team up? For now, expect Kenzari’s character to remain a secret. If filming aims to start in April, it will be some time before more details are revealed. What seems more pressing now is the missing release date. ShouldBlack adam start production as planned, it could be scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2022. There may be room for the film on the DCEU schedule afterThe batman debuts in March. Only time will tell whereBlack adam lands, but the cast is definitely increasing in size, and that’s an exciting thing. More: Why Black Adam Doesn’t Have a Release Date (When It Could Happen) Source: THR, the Wrap Harry Styles praised for taking over Shia LaBeoufs role from director Don’t Worry Darling

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(1646 Articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a news and reporting writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television. Recently graduated from Emerson College, she specialized in media arts production while also specializing in screenwriting. She has been a writer since high school when she realized she was pretty good at it and joined as many entertainment clubs as possible while in college. Most notably, she wrote for Emerson’s website, Emertainment Monthly, and one of her movie reviews won an Evvy (Emerson’s Student Award) for best review. Her deep love of movies led her to work in a movie theater for five years, which she loved despite angry customers. An avid reader who constantly buys books before reading the ones she already owns, Rachel is a huge fan of superheroes (especially of the Marvel variety) and wizards and will likely never be able to catch up with all of the movies. / TV shows she wants Watch. More from Rachel Labonte







