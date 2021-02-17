Bollywood Roundup: Aparshakti Khurana, Arjun Rampal, Achint Kaur, and more …

Aparshakti Khurana’s “ well-traveled ” blue suit

Bombay– Actor Aparshakti Khurana can travel the world and it seems he prefers his keychain to travel too! He recently wore a blue velvet suit at an event, which had to be transported from London to Mumbai.

The actor recently hosted a beauty event in Mumbai and looked dapper in the blue velvet suit. Apparently, the suit was transported via four flights from London to Mumbai, reaching the actor on time.

Aparshakti recognizes that the wardrobe was very important to him.

“I think blue is the new black. This look was really special because a big event was happening almost after a year. Kudos to my stylist Jay Samuel who made sure he reached India on time. He honestly worked really hard on this look, ”Aparshakti said.

The actor completed the look with a pair of blue Giuseppe Zanotti loafers.

Arjun Rampal’s “ fascinating ” time among Satpura tigers with his family

Bhopal– Actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday shared videos and photos from his on-going trip to Satpura Wildlife Sanctuary. The actor is on vacation with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his three children, his daughters Myraa and Mahikaa and his son Arik.

“An absolutely fascinating and fantastic day at Satpura Tiger Reserve yesterday, I spotted a tigress, a tiger stalking a gaur, three sloths, a mother and a calf, and booing solo. Lots of other beautiful animals. It is India’s oldest and largest forest reserve, #mptourism has done a fantastic job of moving 47 villages around the sanctuary to create a bigger and safer space for animals. A must visit here is recommended, ”he captioned his photos and videos.

The actor will soon be seen in the film Dhakaad with Kangana Ranaut. He plays the villain in the movie.

Achint Kaur explains how she makes negative characters real and human

Bombay– Actress Achint Kaur opened up about her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the online show Jamai 2.0.

“Normally what happens is when the characters are gray, I have to make them very real so that the audience perceives my side of the story, the way I handle a situation as a human being. So yeah, we try to make the character as real and compelling as possible and more than anything I think the main thing is the belief in the character himself and the belief that I have, ”he said. she declared.

The second season of Jamai 2.0 brings Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint back in the roles they played in the first season. The show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana, and Priya Banerjee.

Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, Jamai 2.0 season two premieres February 26 on Zee5.

Sunny Leone has a solution so that people don’t forget her name

Bombay– Sunny Leone worries that people will forget her name one day. So, she posted a swimsuit photo on Wednesday, wearing a hat with her name on it.

“Just in case someone forgets my name, it’s on my hat !!” Hehe, ”the actress captioned the photo.

Sunny recently shared an Instagram post about her twins Noah and Asher who are three years old.

“My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber, you are both so different, but you are the nicest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me every day with what you have learned and everything you say, ”she wrote with the picture.

Nushrratt Bharuccha: With ‘Saiyaan Ji’ Honey Singh and I maintain winning streak

Bombay– Nushrratt Bharuccha notes how the songs of rapper Honey Singhs have always been a highlight of her acting career, and adds that appearing in the video for her new song Saiyaan Ji has been special to her.

Nushrratt said, “Saiyaan Ji is close to my heart because this is my first single with Honey Sir. This is our fourth song together, after ‘Dil chori’, ‘Care ni karda’ and ‘Chote chote peg’ and with the song now going through 100 million views we have maintained our winning streak.

“The fact that the song has become such a hit is incredible hype for us,” the actress added.

The actress remembers filming right after the song was locked.

“The song is special to me because I shot for it right after the lockout was lifted. This time I was promoting Chhalaang, and running from activity to activity, but somehow we set dates and fixed the problem – even if that meant running 18 hours a day, ”she recalls.

Nushrratt added, “We are all very happy with the result of delivering a hit song!”

The actress has Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari and Chhorii coming up. (IANS)