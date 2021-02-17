Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Can’t Keep Girlfriend A Secret

Rege-Jean Page might feel a bit like Leonardo Di Caprio after “Titanic”.

After starring in a hit romance that made him the object of fantasy for millions of people around the world, the actor who plays the dashing Duke of Hastings of Bridgerton now has paparazzi stalking him when he goes out. in public – just like DiCaprio did in 1998. In Page’s case, it allowed curious photographers to uncover something he sort of tried to keep a secret: he has a girlfriend, and it look serious.

The 31-year-old Anglo-Zimbabwean actor was pictured outside his home in north London last week, kissing an identified woman. by the Daily Maillike Emily Brown. The tabloid said she was a writer and footballer who worked with Football Beyond Borders, a project that helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds engage in sports.

The Mail described in detail how Page was dressed “in a black coat and green scarf to protect himself from the cold, as he tenderly held the face of his 30-year-old lover before wrapping an arm around him. she. Fan accounts shared the photos:

Shortly after the hug, Page got into a chauffeured car to take her to the airport for a flight to New York, the Mail reported. On Tuesday, paparazzi across the pond caught Hollywood’s new It Boy leaving his Manhattan hotel to attend a rehearsal of “Saturday Night Live,” which he hosts this weekend.

The Daily Mail has suggested that Page’s relationship with Brown must be serious because they live together in their $ 1.1 million house.

But Page’s steamy sex scenes with ‘Bridgerton’ co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, made fans wonder if there was something between them that had generated their onscreen chemistry. . Perhaps not wanting to disappoint fans, or perhaps hoping to protect their privacy, Page and Dynevor avoided wondering if they were dating in real life while promoting the Netflix series.

“I think all you need to know is in front of the camera,” Page explained. in an interview with Access Hollywood January 9. “That’s why we presented it so beautifully to you. All the sparkles that flew from the wonderful scripts that were handed to us, and so I think the brilliant scripted material is more than enough.

These images live for free in my mind.

Another way Page has tried to keep Brown a secret is that they haven’t been photographed together at any business event, and they were never “patted” together until last week, according to Distractify.com.

Brown also didn’t appear on Page’s increasingly popular Instagram account, which has 4.9 million subscribers. There, fans can keep abreast of news of Page’s plans, as well as endless photos of him in period Simon Bassett costume, or a tuxedo, or a sleek camel hair coat. News also broke on Tuesday that Page has connected to star in Paramount’s movie “Dungeons and Dragons”, joining a cast that also includes Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

Page also shares a photo of himself in a blue swimsuit, walking in the surf on a beach at dawn to greet the New Year. “Cool dawn. New light. May we all step into brighter horizons this year, ”he captioned the photo.