Entertainment
Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Can’t Keep Girlfriend A Secret
Rege-Jean Page might feel a bit like Leonardo Di Caprio after “Titanic”.
After starring in a hit romance that made him the object of fantasy for millions of people around the world, the actor who plays the dashing Duke of Hastings of Bridgerton now has paparazzi stalking him when he goes out. in public – just like DiCaprio did in 1998. In Page’s case, it allowed curious photographers to uncover something he sort of tried to keep a secret: he has a girlfriend, and it look serious.
The 31-year-old Anglo-Zimbabwean actor was pictured outside his home in north London last week, kissing an identified woman. by the Daily Maillike Emily Brown. The tabloid said she was a writer and footballer who worked with Football Beyond Borders, a project that helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds engage in sports.
The Mail described in detail how Page was dressed “in a black coat and green scarf to protect himself from the cold, as he tenderly held the face of his 30-year-old lover before wrapping an arm around him. she. Fan accounts shared the photos:
source: https://t.co/2v8lZfxKXK
– the best of the reg-jean page (@bestofrjeanpage) February 13, 2021
The boyfriend mode reg jean page is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/9AymszAO3W
– g (@phoebesdynevors) February 13, 2021
Shortly after the hug, Page got into a chauffeured car to take her to the airport for a flight to New York, the Mail reported. On Tuesday, paparazzi across the pond caught Hollywood’s new It Boy leaving his Manhattan hotel to attend a rehearsal of “Saturday Night Live,” which he hosts this weekend.
#Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page was spotted in her New York hotel after a day of SNL rehearsalshttps://t.co/1JTcVo4umW
– JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 17, 2021
The Daily Mail has suggested that Page’s relationship with Brown must be serious because they live together in their $ 1.1 million house.
But Page’s steamy sex scenes with ‘Bridgerton’ co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, made fans wonder if there was something between them that had generated their onscreen chemistry. . Perhaps not wanting to disappoint fans, or perhaps hoping to protect their privacy, Page and Dynevor avoided wondering if they were dating in real life while promoting the Netflix series.
“I think all you need to know is in front of the camera,” Page explained. in an interview with Access Hollywood January 9. “That’s why we presented it so beautifully to you. All the sparkles that flew from the wonderful scripts that were handed to us, and so I think the brilliant scripted material is more than enough.
These images live for free in my mind.
: Ben Weller for @BritishVogue #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Ccw5BQG4qf
– shondaland television (@shondaland) February 8, 2021
Another way Page has tried to keep Brown a secret is that they haven’t been photographed together at any business event, and they were never “patted” together until last week, according to Distractify.com.
Brown also didn’t appear on Page’s increasingly popular Instagram account, which has 4.9 million subscribers. There, fans can keep abreast of news of Page’s plans, as well as endless photos of him in period Simon Bassett costume, or a tuxedo, or a sleek camel hair coat. News also broke on Tuesday that Page has connected to star in Paramount’s movie “Dungeons and Dragons”, joining a cast that also includes Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.
rege-jean page pic.twitter.com/Yqg0mmXLg9
– the best of the reg-jean page (@bestofrjeanpage) February 10, 2021
Page also shares a photo of himself in a blue swimsuit, walking in the surf on a beach at dawn to greet the New Year. “Cool dawn. New light. May we all step into brighter horizons this year, ”he captioned the photo.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]