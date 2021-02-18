Roohi, Sooryavanshi, Radhe, SMJ 2, 83, Shamshera: over 700 crore expected from Bollywood between March and June

Cinema owners can now rejoice as Bollywood gears up for 7 major releases in the next three months, with several more small films set to announce their dates soon.

Bollywood’s biggest production house, Yash Raj Films, has announced its release slate for 2021, which has ensured a steady stream of releases on a weekly basis over the next 3 months. The first big movie to hit the big screen will be the horror comedy, Roohi on March 11, which will be followed by Sooryavanshi on April 2, Bunty Aur Babli 2 on April 23, the big Eid clash between Radhe and Satyameva Jayate 2 on May 12 followed by 83 on June 11 and finally, Shamshera on June 25.

With up to seven major Hindi films over a three month period, the least that one might expect from the theatrical activity of these films is between Rs 700 and 900 crore, and that can even go high if audiences return. At the movie theater. like the pre-covid days. In an ideal scenario, the collections of just four biggies Sooryavanshi, 83, Radhe and Shamshera had the potential to surpass the Rs 1000 crore mark, but we are still in the midst of a pandemic and its traces and mistakes for the moment. Negotiations between the national channels and the Reliance team are going in the right direction and a pan-Indian release is underway for the film Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi, in all likelihood, will also benefit from the first to arrive, especially in the mass belts, as audiences are hungry for an artist on the big screen. This is the film that will bring audiences from all walks of life back to theaters.

However, the clash between Radhe and Satyameva Jayate 2 over Eid will hamper the prospects of both films, preventing them from reaching their true potential in solo, especially since they are aimed at the same audience. There is still a chance for these movies to blow the lid off, however, the eyes of the trade are all set to see the audience consumption pattern on Roohi and Sooryavanshi, to predict the biz of all other films to come. But hey, that’s a positive sign and things should start to go in the right direction with this slate announcement from Yash Raj Films. An official announcement on the release date of Sooryavanshi and 83 is expected to be made very soon, blocking the dates mentioned below.

Release schedule between March and June:

March 11: Roohi

April 2: Sooryavanshi

April 23: Bunty Aur Babli 2

May 12: Radhe, Satyameva Jayate 2

June 11: 83 (expected)

June 25: Shamshera

Other releases expected in this period MiMi, Hungama 2, Shershaah, Bob Biswas, Bell Bottom

