Cast, Trailer, Premiere Date & Everything You Need to Know





A trailer for Peacock’s Next Comedy Girls5Eva gives a brief glimpse into the world of one-hit-wonder girl groups. The clip is only under a minute long, but enough to excite fans of Tina Fey, who produced the series with 30 Rock showrunner Robert Carlock and creator of the Meredith Scardino series. In it, actors Busy Phillips, Sara Bareilles, Rene Elise Goldsberry and the famous Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell relives their glory days on an otherwise empty stage. While some may be looking for more clues about the show, the trailer is a delightful look at which actors align on stardom and why “forever is too short.” News from the musical sitcom about ’90s fictional stars who got a second chance at superstardom was first announced in August. Bareilles’ main character Dawn is described as a former member of Girls5Eva, who is now a bit hectic in life managing her family’s little Italian restaurant in Queens. Phillips, Goldsberry and Pell round out the rest of the reunited girl group as the characters Summer, Wickie and Gloria, respectively. In August, Bareilles said Variety, It’s a highlight to be able to creatively cross paths with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, of whom I have always been a fan. I’ve been a long-time admirer of so many characters that they’ve brought to life in other projects, and I’m already in love with the women at the center of Girls5evaShe continued, “I’m so excited to help bring to life what I’ll know to be a smart, creative and hilarious show with a lot of heart.” Girls5Eva is Bareilles TV’s first comedy, however, the performer showed off her golden vocal chops on the small screen alongside John Legend for NBC Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in concert broadcast in 2018. Bareilles is not the only one Girls5Eva member of the cast who portrayed a character singing on television. Phillips fans may remember her as Joey Potters’ free-spirited college roommate Audrey Liddell on Dawsons Creek. Liddell was not only a student at the University of Worthington, but she was also an aspiring singer. Goldsberry and Pell are also accomplished singers in their own right. Goldsberry portrayed Angelica Schuyler in Off-Broadway, Broadway, and filmed for the television production of Hamilton and has a Tony price to boot. In 2021, Pell, who delivered a memorable performance in Wine country, Told WNYC Studios Heres The Thing that she held a song and dance position at a theme park in Florida before joining Saturday Night Live as a writer. The first date of Girls5Eva is currently unknown, but hopefully it arrives soon.

