Two Eagle County restaurants make Denver’s list of five new restaurants to try in the mountains

The Vail Valley has a stable of basic Pepis restaurants at the Gasthof Gramshammer hotel on Bridge Street, for example, which opened in 1964; or the Coyote Cafe in Beaver Creek, serving ski and other patrols for over 30 years; or Gashouse at Edwards, a rustic restaurant in a former 1900s gas station.

However, whether you’re a local, a regular weekend visitor, or planning to return to the valley this winter or summer or next year, there are usually a new place or two to try throughout. the year.

The Know Denver Posts arts and entertainment section recently featured two new restaurants in the Valley on its list of Five new restaurants to try in the mountains this winter.

Wherever you go this season for a Colorado mountain getaway, you can expect to find a new restaurant or two to try, the feature says. And with restrictions changing regularly, they all come with combinations of heated patios, limited indoor dining, and of course, take-out.

Here are a handful of spots that have made it to the top of our list for next weekend or better yet, weekday visit, the functionality continues. There’s an airy seasonal American cafe in Eagle, a fried chicken window in Frisco, not one but two deli and wine bars in Steamboat Springs, an omakase counter in Aspen, and an after more steakhouse lounge in Vail Village.

The assembly

Assembly owners Caleb and Jaimie Mackey have created a gathering place, a place where neighbors and visitors can come together to share a meal or a free hour between responsibilities. The Assembly is open to Eagle. (Susi Thurman, daily archive photo)



This airy, seasonal American cafe in Eagle is none other than The Assembly, opened August 10 and created by Jaimie and Caleb Mackey with Chef Chris Aycock overseeing the kitchen.

Eagle is a tight-knit community and that’s what we love about it, which is why we chose to raise our family here, Jaimie Mackey told Vail Daily after the opening. You meet people you know everywhere. We wanted to create another place where locals could congregate, another layer. The Assembly is the restaurant we wanted to exist here.

In the Vail Dailys Best of Vail Valley 2020 awards, the Assembly won the title of Best Newcomer.

We really put the community first; It’s inspiration in our name, in our menu and in everything we do, Jaimie Mackey told Vail Daily after a few months of opening. To have an incredible welcome from our community right from the start is really moving, and it makes us feel like we are accomplishing our mission.

For more information on the Assembly, including menus, visit http://www.theassemblyeagle.com or follow them on Instagram. The Assembly is located at 1143 Capitol Street in Eagle. Call 970-328-2828.

The Slope room

Aprs is one of The Slope Room’s top attractions, with fancy shareable items for everyone’s palate. (Gravity Haus Vail, daily special)



In Vail, The Slope Room opened in December in the former Terra Bistro space and as part of Gravity Haus the restaurant is certainly showing what’s new.

The Know calls it a lounge after more of a steakhouse in Vail Village, and the atmosphere is a mix of the wild spirit of the Old West with luxurious modern touches.

For the Gravity Haus and Slope Room team, it has been extremely important to us to carry on the decades-long legacy of Terra Bistro. Many Slope Room employees and servers had worked at Terra Bistro, and their enthusiasm for Slope Room is palpable, said Matt Windt, executive vice president of marketing and communications at Gravity Haus, before opening in December. Throughout the new Slope Room concept, we’re paying homage to one of Vail’s great dining spaces.

When developing the menu, The Slope Room and Chef Alberto Soto did not intentionally create a signature dish or set of dishes.

We wanted to bring the idea of ​​table grazing to life. In turn, we’ve created an entire signature restaurant that fits perfectly with what Gravity Haus stands for by including options for all tastes and preferences, said Windt.

The Slope Room is located at 352 East Meadow Drive in Vail. For a menu or more information, visit sloperoom.com. Or call 970-476-6836.

For the full list of five new restaurants to discover, visit theknow.denverpost.com.