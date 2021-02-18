Cook a Homemade Indian Meal with Bollywood Kitchen





Bring Bollywood home with Bollywood Kitchen, available until Saturday March 6. The show is presented by The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. The San Diego Repertory Theater offers access to this interactive production featuring filmmaker and cookbook author Sri Rao. A portion of the ticket price will support San Diego REP, said Kevin Boles-Lohmann, director of marketing and communications for San Diego REP. The session times are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until March 6. Some sessions have limited availability, so buy your tickets early. The show is approximately 75 minutes long and viewers are encouraged to tune in 15 minutes before the start time. In Bollywood Kitchen, Rao will cook a homemade Indian meal. The public is welcome to join him, Zenon Dmytryk, communications director of Geffen Playhouses said in a statement. There are two levels of tickets available for the show. The $ 40 Here for the Party ticket includes the live show, digital recipes, and access to the post-show Bollywood Dance Party. The $ 95 Bollywood Foodie Ticket includes the above, plus the Bollywood Box. The box contains spices, non-perishable ingredients, and a shopping list of perishable ingredients to cook with Rao. The included recipes serve four people. Tickets are available by calling 619-544-1000, emailing [email protected] or sdrep.org. The Raos menu includes Bollywood popcorn, a Mumbai Mule, Sris Signature chicken curry, raita and rice as well as chocolate chai affogato, Dmytryk said. A vegan substitution of chana masala is available in place of the curry chicken dish. During the live show, Rao will cook the menu items and tell the story of his parents immigrating to America, Dmytryk said. This includes the joy and nourishment that Bollywood musicals brought to her family, as well as the culinary traditions they shared. After the show, there will be a Bollywood dance party. DJ Ashu Rai of Sholay Productions will perform classic Bollywood tunes from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Guest DJ Ru Bhatt will take over for the dance parties on February 19 and 20. The show is directed by Arpita Mukherjee, artistic director of the Hypokrit Theater Company. Mukherjee was also the co-production director of San Diego REPs House of Joy. Rao is a New York-based filmmaker. He’s the creator and showrunner of the upcoming Netflix show The Actress, as well as the author of the Bollywood Kitchen cookbook, Dmytryk said.

