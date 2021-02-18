These films starring the iconic actor can be streamed for free on Tubi





Legendary actor John Travolta turns 67 on Thursday, and now is no better time to celebrate with free movies starring the Hollywood icon. Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies, has Travolta fans covered. The A-List star, known for her iconic roles in hits such as “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever,” has starred in hundreds of feature films and television shows for nearly four decades. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Actor John Travolta attends American Cinematheque Presents John Travolta Feature Double Event “Pulp Fiction” and “The Fanatic” at Aero Theater on January 04, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo Whether it’s a romantic flick to share with your other half or an action flick to enjoy with your best friend, you’ll find the perfect flick to celebrate the occasion. Lonely hearts (2007) – With John Travolta, Salma Hayek, James Gandolfini and Jared Leto “A star cast brings the story of murderers Martha Beck and Raymond Fernandez to life, who lured victims through personal ads.” Season that kills (2013) – With John Travolta, Robert De Niro and Milo Ventimiglia “An American veteran hides painful memories in the wild, until a retired Serbian soldier with a bad score begins a game of cat and mouse.” TOPSHOT – US actor John Travolta (L) and his wife American actress Kelly Preston pose on May 15, 2018 during a photocall for the film “Gotti” at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, south from France. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / A The forger (2015) – With John Travolta, Christopher Plummer, Tye Sheridan and Abigail Spencer “A thief works with his father and son to plan the heist of their lives by forging a painting of Monet and stealing the original.” The boy in the plastic bubble (1976) – With John Travolta and Glynnis O’Connor “The true story of a teenager with immune deficiencies shows how the girl next door made him want to risk leaving her germ-free enclosure.” RELATED: Black Leads, Black Legacy, Black Love Stories: These Free Movies Are Perfect For Black History Month The devil’s rain (1975) – With Ernest Borgnine, William Shatner, Tom Skerritt and John Travolta “When a cult leader is burned alive by the local church, he swears to come back and enslave the souls of the heirs of the congregation in a pact with Satan. “ John Travolta is one of Hollywood’s best-known Scientologists. At the limit (1995) – With Anna Nicole Smith and John Travolta “A former CIA agent sets out on a cold and harsh revenge against the ruthless villain and his group of trained assassins who murdered her husband.” RELATED: Stream ‘Beast Beast’ on Tubi in Sundance 2020 Official Selection Exclusive Debut Tubi has an extensive library of nearly 30,000 movies and TV shows from almost every major Hollywood studio. The free streaming service is available on a wide range of devices including Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Amazon Fire TV, and more. Head toward tubi.tv.com or the App Store to watch. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

