15 essentials from Johnny Pacheco and Fania Records, the Motown of Salsa





In many ways, the life of Johnny Pachecos told a typical New York Latino story: He was a Dominican immigrant playing Cuban music for a predominantly Puerto Rican audience. Like many self-proclaimed entrepreneurs in New York City, he knew he had to hit the curb with his product and get to know his customers face to face, roaming Harlem and the Bronx selling records in the trunk of an old Mercedes-Benz. . Pacheco had worked several variations of the son kind at the nightclub in the Bronx Tritons, making a name for themselves, according to the book by scholar Juan Floress Salsa Rising, adding a jump and flashing a handkerchief while dancing on stage to a hot new style called pachanga. Dreaming of starting his own record label (and ending a marriage), he meets Jerry Masucci, an Italian-American divorce lawyer with a passion for Cuban sound. The two hit it off so well that they created a new label they called Fania, which became home to the biggest talents in salsas. Pacheco and Masuccis’ experience exploded beyond their wildest dreams. Capitalizing on the rationalizing term salsa, which had appeared years earlier in Cuba and Venezuela, Fania Records mistook bugal for Afro-Latin fashion (think: I like it like that) with the remnants of Cuban sounds blunted by the radio silence of the post-revolution embargo to create an international dance mania. Make Puerto Rican stars like Willie Coln and Hctor Lavoe, Cuban diva Celia Cruz, a Brooklyn Jew named Larry Harlow, and a Panamanian troubadour named Rubn Blades, Fania Records released the new Latin groove from Yankee Stadium in Kinshasa, Zaire.

Here are 15 examples of how Pacheco, who died this week at age 85, and his Fania cohort made music history.

Johnny Pacheco, Le Giro de Macorina (1961)

From his second album, Johnny Pacheco y su Charanga, this is a fascinating distillation of the sound of early Pachecos pachanga, showcasing the full effect of a Cuban charanga-style orchestra, heavy on flutes and violins. Relentless percussion embellishes lyrics that tell the story of a woman strumming the percussive giro instrument to the satisfaction of the narrators. If you can imagine Pacheco walking the downbeat quickly, you are witnessing the creation of New York-style salsa dancing. Johnny Pacheco with Pete El Conde Rodríguez, La Esencia del Guaguanc (1970)

Pachecos’ collaboration with under-recognized singer Pete El Conde Rodrguez (not to be confused with bugals Pete Rodrguez) captures a more refined stage in his career. Powered by the guaguanc rhythm that would become the essential model of salsas, Rodrguez’s edgy, velvety rasp recalls its Afro-Puerto Rican peers like Ismael Rivera and Cheo Feliciano. The arrangements of pachecos, creating an easy flow between piano and horns, were quickly becoming the salsa sound.

Fania All-Stars, Live at the Cheetah (1971)

The Pacheco and Masuccis coordination of the Fania All-Stars, an incredibly powerful group of emerging stars in the genre, was perhaps the single most important factor in the rise of salsas. This recording, made at the Cheetah Club, which once hosted the bugal as well as the first production of Hair ahead of its Broadway release, features long jams like Anacaona, a tribute to a rebellious leader from Tano, with a powerful voice of Cheo Feliciano, backed by Willie Coln, Larry Harlow and Ray Barretto, among many others. Johnny Pacheco with Celia Cruz, Qumbara (1974)

Celia Cruz was already a star with Sonora Matancera when she left Cuba in 1960, replacing the legendary La Lupe as Tito Puentes’ lead singer in 1966. Her collaboration with Pacheco on Celia and Johnny was the key to propelling her towards recognition as the queen of salsa. The precise rhythm of Pachecos and the evolution of the sound wall have made this guaguanc a dizzying and onomatopoietic statement of percussive instruments. Hctor Lavoe, My People (1975)

Arguably the most beloved and talented singer in salsas, Hctor Lavoe was in many ways emblematic of the Puerto Rican experience of New York City. His melancholy, nasal vocal style was reminiscent of a country boy who both got lost and partied outside the big city. Written by Pacheco, Mi Gente’s emotional power derives from her ability to bring New York’s diverse Latin American community together to celebrate a vibrant self-awareness amid a gruesome budget crunch. The studio version is great, but the Live version at Yankee Stadium is the classic.

Willie Coln, El Malo (1967)

Born and raised in the gritty apartments of Mott Havens in the Bronx, Willie Coln recorded his debut album at age 17, inspired by a sour, mocking tone Barry Rogers gave his trombone in his collaborations with My Rivera and Eddie Palmieri. While there’s a lot of bugal here, it’s stripped-down proto-salsa. Colns’ role in inventing the salsa attitude through the character malo is evident here, with the songs emphasizing the authenticity of Latin and Spanish-speaking dance filtered through a gangster-style and fighting sense of the heart. of street. Our Latin Thing / Nuestra Cosa Latina (1972)

This low budget 70s film directed by Leon Gast has the gritty underground feel that permeated later films like the Charlie Ahearns hip-hop origin story Wild Style. and Glenn OBriens rebuilds the Downtown 81 post-punk fever dream. The best visual recording of Fania All-Stars rehearsals, club gigs, impromptu bembs and street festival performances, it also features the Africanist-hippie-fusion wardrobe of the salsa dancers of the era. A few minutes later, on Qutate Tu, you can see how Pacheco effortlessly commands the countless choir of star singers while conducting horns and percussion. Ismael Rivera, The Beautiful Faces (1979)

Known as El Sonero Mayor (the greatest singer) in Puerto Rico, Ismael Maelo Riveras’ sound was formed through his collaborations with his childhood friend, percussionist Rafael Cortijo. Recontextualizing the rustic genres of bomba and plena by adding more instruments, the Rivera-Cortijo sound easily blended into New York-style salsa. Las Caras Lindas comes from the solo period of Riveras with Fania, it is written by famous songwriter Tite Curet Alonso and celebrates the beauty of Afro-Puerto Ricans.

Ismael Miranda with Orchestra Harlow, Abran Paso (1971)

Harlow was a singular figure in the salsa scene, he was born and raised in Brooklyn, the son of a mambo musician who couldn’t get the Cuban sound out of his head. A boosting pianist, Harlow named himself El Judo Maravilloso (The Marvelous Jew) after his hero Arsenio Rodrguez, known as El Ciego Maravilloso. Abran Paso, sung by his favorite singer, Ismael Miranda, is both an invocation of Santera’s mysticism and a metaphor for an emerging Latino community. Hctor Lavoe, Willie Coln and Yomo Toro, Asalto Navideo (1970) It was a Christmas album with a twist rather than trotting the Fania All-Stars to do salsa versions of Silent Night and Jingle Bells, Willie Coln and Hctor Lavoe decided to record Puerto Rican classic aguinaldos with a sort of Bad Santa New York feel. This album is a must-have while on vacation if you have an extended Puerto Rican family, balancing respect for tradition with an incredible sense of swing. A highlight is the first appearance of Yomo Toro, sometimes known as Jimi Hendrix de cuatro, a rustic 10-string lute that explodes from vinyl. Ray Barretto, indestructible (1973)

The emotional percussive core of the Fania All-Stars, Ray Barretto was a remarkably versatile conga player whose career ranged from bugal to salsa, Latin jazz and even session work for the Rolling Stones. His mid-period excellence is crystallized in Indestructible, which rode unprecedented waves of frenzied dance energy. The title song describes a promise that salseros make to each other to keep rising no matter how many times they are knocked down.

Rubn Blades and Willie Coln, Siembra (1978)

For many years the best-selling salsa album of all time, Siembra was the culmination of the Blades-Coln partnership. The album is an attempt to merge a cinematic concept of Latin American life in New York City with the idea of ​​a classic rock concept album, and the performances are singular and immortal. As a songwriting team, the two had no competition; Blades was at the top of his vocal game and Colns’ arrangements were never so brilliant. Tommy Olivencia and Chamaco Ramrez, Plant Bandera (1975)

Another crowd pleaser, Plante Bandera alludes to the growing sense of nationalism and pride that united salsa fans, as well as a growing awareness of the Latin presence in the United States and the projection of the salsa genre to him. -even. Chamaco Ramrez’s sometimes neglected plaintive style hits all the right notes, and the band’s percussive momentum, punctuated by a tenacious horn section, pushes the lyrics to their maximum effect. Rubn Blades, Bohemian and Poet (1979)

The multi-talented Hollywood poet / troubadour / actor shines here on his groundbreaking solo album, combining lyrical elements of Cuban nueva trova with lush orchestral salsa arrangements by Coln. With songs like Pablo Pueblo, he defines the subject of the Latino working class, disillusioned with urban misery after being promised the American Dream. On Paula C, he remembers a love lost with the skill of a burgeoning novelist of magical realism.

Ricardo Ray and Bobby Cruz, Sonido Bestial (1971)

Ray and Cruz were one of the most successful internationalization forces in salsas, spreading the promise of its sound to countries like Colombia in particular. Evolving from their bugal roots to a traditional salsa machine, Ray and Cruz have a following of rabid devotees. This particular track features a break based on a Chopin study, which is always a live crowd pleaser.

