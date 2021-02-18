Noted Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has tested positive for Covid-19. Confirming the same, Ranvir himself revealed the news to moviegoers.

This morning, on his official Twitter account, Ranvir wrote: “I have tested positive for # COVID19. The symptoms are mild. I am in quarantine ”.

Professionally, Ranvir Shorey has some interesting movies and web series in the works.

