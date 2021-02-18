Watch Demi Lovato’s Dancing With the Devil Docuseries Trailer

Demi Lovato has released the trailer for her upcoming docu-series, Dancing with the devil. The four-part series premieres on YouTube Originals on March 23.

The Michael D. Ratner-directed docu-series traces the events and struggles that led to Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018, along with the aftermath and its journey to physical, emotional and mental health.

“I don’t even know why I’m sober anymore,” she says in the trailer for the documentary series, which features her original song of the same name. Later, she admits, “I crossed a line that I had never crossed,” which is an apparent reference to her heroin use.

Christina Aguilera and Elton John also appear in the clip, addressing the challenges of growing up in the limelight as well as her recovery. Family and friends say the singer hid her struggles well, to the point that she said she gave one of her best performances at a concert just a month before her overdose.

“I fell in love,” she explains, before revealing how close she was to death. “I had three strokes, I had a heart attack. My doctors said I had five to 10 minutes more [to live]. “

As candid as she is about her addiction, she seems just as determined about her future. “I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat you know. This is my ninth life, ”she says. “I’m ready to go back to doing what I love, which is making music.”