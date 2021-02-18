WandaVision actor explains how Wandas’ mind control feels to characters





Teyonah Parris revealed what it’s like to be inside the mind of someone whose mind is controlled by Scarlet Witch on WandaVision.

WandaVisionActress Teyonah Parris has revealed what it was like to be on the mind of someone who is controlled by Scarlet Witch. Parris plays Monica Rambeau in the first Disney + MCU series, but she was introduced to fans as Geraldine in the second episode. Entering the series, fans knew more about Geraldine than it seemed she knew about herself and it was revealed that this was because, prior to the events of the first episode, Monica Rambeau had been aspirated by Wanda’s Hex. When Monica is sucked into the Hex, she loses control of who she is, which is part of Wanda’s mind control tricks that help her keep the citizens of Westview online. While there is some question as to how much control Wanda has in Westview, many characters have said that Wanda has some semblance of control. Most recently, the curious neighbor Agnes said that Wanda doesn’t even let them think about their situation. Now Parris has revealed what it’s like to be inside the mind of someone controlled by Scarlet Witch. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision Builds Monicas Hidden Touch To Be A Huge Surprise Parris tellsColliderthat acting as both Geraldine and Monica was complicated, but she was trying to imagine it as on a “sliding scale. Parris says that in Gerladine’s head she envisioned the process as a fog clouding her thoughts. Ultimately, Parris says Monica was fully aware of who she was under Wanda’s control, but that ‘she couldn’t control herself.The actress goes on to say that while there is a certain level of awareness of being under Wanda’s control, it’s an ultimately futile goal to try to regain control of. Wanda in the battle for their own thoughts. I think it was a sliding scale … I think the best way I tried to figure it out is almost like a fog, because when Monica talks about it when she gets her rating, she’s like, it It’s like I know what is going on, but there is nothing I can do. So to me, in my mind, the way I tried to deal with Wanda’s control is like a fog where you are aware, but you are unable to react. Does this make sense? It’s still unclear who is really in control of the situation in Westview, but it looks like Wanda at least has a role to play in some of them. After the end ofWandaVisionEpisode Seven, it’s clear that while Wanda isn’t in total control, she has a vested interest in making sure the Hexagon stays as it is.WandaVisionis entering the final stages of his story and he will have to start revealing answers if he is to avoid stepping on water and angering fans. The setting up forWandaVisionhas been more than followed, with last weekMalcolm in the middlespoof is particularly effective, but it looks like things are about to get real. Darcy Lewis has been sucked into the Hex and will find herself in a similar position to Monica at the start of the series. Thankfully, Vision knows how to get people out of their way and maybe Darcy can help figure out what’s really going on in Westview andWandaVision. More: Monica’s Powers Explained: Could She Beat Scarlet Witch? Source: Collider Did rock really call Wrestling Fake (shocking true story revealed)

