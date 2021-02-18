Masked dancer crowns Gabby Douglas as winner in a cotton candy costume in emotional finale that left fans ‘shocked’





The masked dancer crowned Gabby Douglas in the cotton candy costume as the winner in tonight’s emotional season finale. The Olympic gold medalist broke down in tears just before fighting DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Dance moms former Mackenzie Ziegler for the title. 21 Olympic gold medalist named Masked Dancer champion of the season 21 Gabby Douglas competed as the Cotton Candy sweet treat during Masked Dancer Credit: Fox 21 Gabby is best known for winning gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics Credit: Getty The public with the judges Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul, Ken jeong and Ashley Tisdale were forced to choose between the top three finalists The Tulip, The Sloth and Cotton Candy for the best dancer. Gabby did some awesome flips and tricks during her latest routine on Alicia Keys’ inspiring hit Girl On Fire. Before it was revealed, Paula was the only member of the panel who correctly guessed the world champion gymnast. Ken insisted the performer was skater Michelle Kwan, while Brian mentioned another ice champion – Tara Lapinski. Mom-to-be Ashley, meanwhile, believed it was her Gabbys Rio teammate, Simone biles. 21 The judges were delighted to see the gymnast win the crown Credit: Fox 21 Paula Abdul was the only finalist to accurately predict the winner Credit: Fox 21 Judge Ashley Tisdale was in tears after Gabby’s performance Credit: Fox 21 Gabby’s Olympic teammate Simone Biles was also considered Cotton Candy Credit: Splash News High School Musical star Ashley, 35, was moved to tears after Cotton Candy was wowed by several flips during her last routine. It was so beautiful, really you were beautiful, the Disney Channel actress gushed. Moments before being unmasked, Gabby, 25, also broke down in tears as she was overcome with emotion for the big win. His fans felt it too, with a tweet: Crying real tears for #cottoncandy on #TheMaskedDancer. This great performance of #CottonCandyMask could have been the only one to surpass it! So athletic, dynamic and emotional. I applauded every second, wrote another. 21 21 21 21 Cotton candy did a series of slips and tricks during tonight’s routine Credit: Fox 21 Gabby left fans touched during her time as Cotton Candy Credit: Fox 21 Gabby has been praised on her impressive move throughout this season Credit: Fox A third viewer said: was shocked when Tulip took third place, but so excited for @gabrielledoug for his big first place !! Girlfriend deserved it! #TeamCottonCandy Also dying that the Sloth is @MaksimC, tears of joy such a cast all around! I knew it wouldn’t be the obvious choice! Congratulations Gabby Douglas! Very well deserved! I’m already pumped for season 2, exclaimed a fourth. The Sloth came in second and stunned audiences when he was revealed to be Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Paula and Brian both rightly insisted that the furry creature was the pro of Dancing With The Stars. While Ken believed the animal to be Channing Tatum and Ashley admitted his guess was Hugh Jackman. 21 The Sloth clinched second place in tonight’s final Credit: Fox 21 Maksim Chmerkovskiy was revealed to be in the costume of a sloth Credit: Fox 21 Former Dancing With The Stars Champion Proved He Still Has Moves Credit: Getty Images – Getty The tulip came in third place and was unmasked to be Maddie ZieglerMackenzie’s little sister. Paulas’ last guess was actress Liza Koshy while Ken predicted it was Pretty Little Liar, Lucy Hale. 90210 alum Brian explained that the Pink Flower was child star Sabrina Carpenter while Ashley assumed that the third usher was correctly predicting the Dance Moms star. Last week, Olympic gold medalist boxer Oscar De La Hoya was unveiled as The Zebra. 21 The tulip danced to third place Credit: Fox 21 Dance Mom Mackenzie Ziegler alumni revealed to be The Tulip Credit: Fox 21 Mackenzie is the younger sister of dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler Credit: Getty Images – Getty After sharing his identity, the 48-year-old said: It was the best experience I have ever had. But it was much more difficult than boxing. The 11-time world boxing champion was the 7th person sent home in the first season of The Masked Dancer – a spin-off from the popular The Masked Singer series. Ice-T was unmasked in the first episodeof the series, followed by the big reveal ofBill Nye the Science Guy Unmaskedafter competing as an Ice Cube. 21 Jordin Sparks has already been revealed on The Masked Dancer Credit: Fox 21 Boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya turned out to be The Zebra Credit: Fox Meanwhile, singerBrian McKnight was then unmaskedafter being eliminated while competing as The Cricket. Jersey ShoreStar Vinny Guadagnino was later revealed as The Hammerhead, whileJordin Sparks has been unmasked as the exotic birdthe following week.







