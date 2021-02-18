Bermuda Run 16-year-old actor Elliott Sancrant stars in Lena and Snowball | Arts and theater





Drew Matthews, co-owner and director of in-STUDIO, a private training center for television and film actors in Greensboro, met Elliott while filming Hard Surfaces. Matthews, who is also an actor and had a role in this film, is Elliotts’ interim coach. He recorded Elliott’s booked auditions for A Haunting, The Good Doctor, Lena and Snowball and a few commercials. We were really lucky that he came to our studio and we got to see him reach where he is going, Matthews said. He’s a really great and subtle movie actor. It gives powerful and subtle performance. Elliott said the opportunities he has had since that first film are amazing, including traveling and meeting people, such as actors Jonathan Tucker (Snowfall) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor). There are so many people that I was able to meet and so much that I was able to do, he said. Being on set is like a whole different world, basically. It opened up so many opportunities to me. While filming The Good Doctor in a Season 2 episode that aired in November 2018, Elliott spent two weeks in Vancouver, British Columbia. He starred in the Jingle Bell Rock Season 2 episode of the Snowfall TV show, but the scene was cut, which is common for actors.

