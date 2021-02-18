Crowded House Preview First new album since 2010 with ‘To the Island’

Crowded House has announced their first new studio album in over a decade, Dreamers are waiting. Monitoring the 2010s Intriguing, the LP will be released on June 4 via BMG and is available for pre-order here.

The group also released a new video for the LP single “Towards the island.The music video directed by Neil Finn was shot in New Zealand, Los Angeles and Ireland. The visual presents each member of the group in different places before meeting up during a concert. They drive, canoe, and abseil to a mysterious club, where fairies appear and a psychedelic dance party breaks out.

“Oh let me move you / Come to the island / Where we can save our souls,” the group harmonizes over the chorus. “It’s just the right size (for me) / The world is beyond us / It’s too huge / But oh, the island is perfect / It’s the perfect size.”

Last year, the group shared the video featuring Mac DeMarco for “Anything You Want”. The song will also appear on Dreamers are waiting.

“We were fortunate enough to record in the studio right before the lockdown and that’s how we started this album with group tracks recorded live in one room, all bursting with character and energy,” said Finn in a statement about the LP. “We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at a distance from each other but logging in daily, exchanging files and completing these leads. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in the same room now, in rehearsal, first to perform live in front of audiences in New Zealand and soon hopefully for the rest of the world.

Crowded House – founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, as well as returning producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and Finn’s sons, guitarist and vocalist Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn – will embark on a tour of New Zealand next month.

Dreamers are waiting List of tracks

1. “Bad weather good”

2. “Playing with fire”

3. “On the island”

4. “Sweet Tooth”

5. “Anything you want”

6. “Show me the way”

7. “Good night everyone”

8. “Beginning of something”

9. “Too good for this world”

10. “Real life woman”

11. “Love is not at all difficult”

12. “Deeper”