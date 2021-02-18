Entertainment
Stanley Tucci fans are thirsty for the actor after seeing him eat and drink his way through Italy in a new show
- Stanley Tucci hosts a six-part travel and cooking show currently airing on CNN.
- “Searching for Italy” follows the star through different Italian cities and regions.
- Although the scenery is breathtaking, some fans are more focused on the beauty of Tucci.
Stanley tucci cocktail tutorials were winning over fans in her early 40s, and it sounds like her new show, “In search of Italy», Gives them even more to swoon.
The six-part CNN series follows the award-winning actor as he travels through Naples, the Amalfi Coast, Rome, Bologna, Milan, Tuscany and Sicily.
And yes, he’s technically there to eat and talk about food. But he is also impeccably dressed and shows off his “sneaky” physique, which generated a lot of buzz on Twitter.
Viewers took to Twitter to talk about the show, Italian food and Tucci’s body
After the show aired its first episode on Sunday across Naples and the Amalfi Coast, Twitter users flocked to the social media platform to show their support for the actor.
While some just enjoyed watching her culinary and travel adventures, others took a more direct approach and were delighted with her beauty.
—Alicia (@AliciaGilstorf) February 15, 2021
—DeShebra D. Justice (@dedejustice) February 15, 2021
—Enrica Jang (@EnricaJang) February 15, 2021
—Dogslovesushi (@MarjiStevens) February 15, 2021
A lot of people had a crush on Tucci before, but “Searching for Italy” seems to have only amplified them.
—Sherri (@sherriontherock) February 14, 2021
—Patti M (@ mamapatti55) February 16, 2021
Some comments took a turn for the overtly sexual nature.
—Wittyidiot (@stephenszczerba) February 15, 2021
—Chrissy b (@xtinebianx) February 15, 2021
—Cristina Rosato (@Rosats) February 15, 2021
—A (@am_el_fl) February 17, 2021
—MuffyRobért (@MuffyStJaques) February 15, 2021
And still others have just been inspired to create their own mouth-watering Italian dishes after seeing Tucci sprout from the country’s cuisine.
: ManuFactured Artists (@ManuFacturedAs) February 17, 2021
—Lori O’Brien (@ Haliewa13) February 17, 2021
Beyond the Tucci look, some fans simply appreciated that this show provided the exact type of escape they craved during the pandemic.
—Ali B (@wtflanksteak) February 15, 2021
—JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) February 16, 2021
—FencingLibrarian (@LettyLibrarian) February 15, 2021
—Victoria Kuhlman (@victoriakuhlman) February 15, 2021
This isn’t the first time fans have shown some love to Tucci
The resurgence of appreciation for Tucci began in April when the “Julie & Julia” actor showed off his bartending skills in real life.
Tucci showed fans how to do it his version of the perfect Negroni, to which a Twitter user, Mark McDevitt, mentionned, “Nothing – and I don’t mean anything – has soothed me over the past six weeks than the way Stanley Tucci did a ‘Negroni’ on Instagram.”
Following the viral success of his improvised mixology lessons, Tucci quarantined his brother-in-law John Krasinski’s web series. He then took another cocktail, the old one, in October and December, he did a Christmas cosmo for her family.
