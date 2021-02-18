Media vets join forces to launch Pitaya Entertainment, the podcast studio for Latin Americans. | Daily News Podcast

In an effort to capitalize on a growing number of Hispanic podcast listeners, a group of five media executives are joining forces to launch a new company targeting this segment. Pitaya Entertainment is kicking off with half a dozen podcasts featuring a mix of TV personalities, comedians, and YouTube influencers.
“As podcasts explode in popularity in the United States, the audience for Latino podcasts is underserved and underdeveloped, and Latin American voices are seriously under-represented in podcasting. Pitaya Entertainment aims to change (that) “said Zach Horowitz, Managing Partner and Co-Founder.
Horowitz is the former president and chief operating officer of Universal Music Group, which launched the American Latin music division on the label. He is joined by podcast pioneer Andy Bowers, who founded one of the first professional podcasting networks in Slate.com in 2005. He then co-founded Megaphone, which Spotify purchased in 2020. Other Pitaya partners include Jordi Oliveres, a former Univision TV executive who will serve as the company’s CEO; as well as Guillermo Santiso, the former director of Fonovisa Records; and Diana Mejia-Jones, an expert in branded marketing, advertising and entertainment in America.
Most of Pitaya Entertainment’s series will be in Spanish, with some in English or Spanglish, but all are for and about Latinos. The company has quietly released its first shows in the past two weeks, and notes that two of the shows topped the Apple Podcast’s Most Popular Spanish Shows Rankings.
The Latino podcast audience is a sleeping giant, Bowers said. The only things preventing it from waking up are a dearth of high-quality programming aimed at these listeners and a vigorous effort to educate the medium. Pitaya Entertainment intends to be a leader in both areas. “
The first six podcasts released by the company include:
Oh mama! is hosted by Giselle Blondet, a Puerto Rican actress and television host, and her daughter, Gabriella Pabon, a recent mother herself. The show is a heartfelt and heartfelt series about the joys and challenges of motherhood.
The Pedcast is a comedy series hosted by comedian and actor Jose Eduardo Derbez, son of actor / comedian Eugenio Derbez and telenovela star Victoria Ruffo, who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows.
Between sisters is a series hosted by actor, model and TV host Alejandra Espinoza and his sister Damaris Jimenez, life coach. The Spanish-language podcast series focuses on women’s self-improvement and empowerment.
Without filter is hosted by Beauty Queen, TV Star and Businesswoman Ana Patricia Gmez, who offers an eye-opening Spanish podcast series on the lessons learned from a remarkable life as a first generation Mexican immigrant .
No rodeo is hosted by Jomari Goyso, the famous fashion and beauty expert and co-star of the popular TV show Sal y Pimienta. The podcast features conversations with celebrities, friends, and lifestyle experts. Sin Rodeo debuted at No. 1 on the Apple Podcast US Entertainment News chart.
Separate is an English-language podcast hosted by Millennial comedians Joanna Hausmann, a Venezuelan-American, and Jenny Lorenzo, a Cuban-American, who explore what it means to live in the “hyphen” that connects American and Latin culture.
“Latinos want programming that speaks their interests and that genuinely connects to culture,” said Mejia-Jones. “Our podcasts give them just those culturally relevant and popular hosts that passionate fans can now interact with every week through our shows.
Santiso said the founders’ deep network of contacts in the media and entertainment industries will not only help them attract new hosts to Pitaya, but also give them insight into the Latin market.
Data from Edison Research shows Latinos lag significantly behind in awareness and consumption of podcasts compared to the general market, with recent surveys showing that 55% have yet to try a podcast and 39% have haven’t heard of the term yet.