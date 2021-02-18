Media vets join forces to launch Pitaya Entertainment, the podcast studio for Latin Americans. | Daily News Podcast





In an effort to capitalize on a growing number of Hispanic podcast listeners, a group of five media executives are joining forces to launch a new company targeting this segment. Pitaya Entertainment is kicking off with half a dozen podcasts featuring a mix of TV personalities, comedians, and YouTube influencers. “As podcasts explode in popularity in the United States, the audience for Latino podcasts is underserved and underdeveloped, and Latin American voices are seriously under-represented in podcasting. Pitaya Entertainment aims to change (that) “said Zach Horowitz, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. Horowitz is the former president and chief operating officer of Universal Music Group, which launched the American Latin music division on the label. He is joined by podcast pioneer Andy Bowers, who founded one of the first professional podcasting networks in Slate.com in 2005. He then co-founded Megaphone, which Spotify purchased in 2020. Other Pitaya partners include Jordi Oliveres, a former Univision TV executive who will serve as the company’s CEO; as well as Guillermo Santiso, the former director of Fonovisa Records; and Diana Mejia-Jones, an expert in branded marketing, advertising and entertainment in America. Most of Pitaya Entertainment’s series will be in Spanish, with some in English or Spanglish, but all are for and about Latinos. The company has quietly released its first shows in the past two weeks, and notes that two of the shows topped the Apple Podcast’s Most Popular Spanish Shows Rankings. The Latino podcast audience is a sleeping giant, Bowers said. The only things preventing it from waking up are a dearth of high-quality programming aimed at these listeners and a vigorous effort to educate the medium. Pitaya Entertainment intends to be a leader in both areas. “ The first six podcasts released by the company include: Oh mama! is hosted by Giselle Blondet, a Puerto Rican actress and television host, and her daughter, Gabriella Pabon, a recent mother herself. The show is a heartfelt and heartfelt series about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

The Pedcast is a comedy series hosted by comedian and actor Jose Eduardo Derbez, son of actor / comedian Eugenio Derbez and telenovela star Victoria Ruffo, who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows.

Between sisters is a series hosted by actor, model and TV host Alejandra Espinoza and his sister Damaris Jimenez, life coach. The Spanish-language podcast series focuses on women’s self-improvement and empowerment.

Without filter is hosted by Beauty Queen, TV Star and Businesswoman Ana Patricia Gmez, who offers an eye-opening Spanish podcast series on the lessons learned from a remarkable life as a first generation Mexican immigrant .

No rodeo is hosted by Jomari Goyso, the famous fashion and beauty expert and co-star of the popular TV show Sal y Pimienta. The podcast features conversations with celebrities, friends, and lifestyle experts. Sin Rodeo debuted at No. 1 on the Apple Podcast US Entertainment News chart.

Separate is an English-language podcast hosted by Millennial comedians Joanna Hausmann, a Venezuelan-American, and Jenny Lorenzo, a Cuban-American, who explore what it means to live in the “hyphen” that connects American and Latin culture. “Latinos want programming that speaks their interests and that genuinely connects to culture,” said Mejia-Jones. “Our podcasts give them just those culturally relevant and popular hosts that passionate fans can now interact with every week through our shows. Santiso said the founders’ deep network of contacts in the media and entertainment industries will not only help them attract new hosts to Pitaya, but also give them insight into the Latin market. Data from Edison Research shows Latinos lag significantly behind in awareness and consumption of podcasts compared to the general market, with recent surveys showing that 55% have yet to try a podcast and 39% have haven’t heard of the term yet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos