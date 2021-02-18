Bollywood: R Madhavan receives doctorate in letters for his contribution to the arts and cinema





R Madhavan receives Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts and cinema

Image Credit: instagram.com/actormaddy

Indian actor, writer, producer and director Ranganathan Madhavan was awarded the Doctor of Letters (D Litt) degree on Wednesday for his outstanding contribution to the arts and film. The event took place during the 9th graduation ceremony of the DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, where the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, members of the Academic Council and the Board of Trustees gathered for the to honour. After receiving the honor, Madhavan said: I am truly touched by this honor. It will only motivate me to keep pushing the limits and challenging myself with new projects. The 50-year-old actor marked his acting debut in 1997 with the English film Inferno. Subsequently, he worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films, and delivered memorable performances in highly regarded projects like Alaipayuthey, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Irudhi Suttru, among others. He also appeared in the 2017 action-thriller film Vikram Vedha, which turned out to be a blockbuster, and also achieved wide critical acclaim. It also marked his foray into the web space with Breathe where he played a soccer coach who leaves no stone unturned in saving his son who was diagnosed with weak lungs. Madhavan was recently seen in the Tamil-language emotional drama Maara, where he played a mystical, gypsy soul. He received rave reviews for his performance and the film became a big hit. Meanwhile, on the job front, Madhavan is awaiting the release of his first film as a director, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer with the Indian Research Organization. space who was accused of espionage. He also wrote, produced, and starred in the project.







