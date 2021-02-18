Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced new talents joining the Dharma family. These are some of the stars of 2019 and 2020 who have shown immense potential with their performances. After Bulbbul’s Triptii Dimri and Gurfateh Pirzada de Guilty, the third talent of the Dharma Cornerstone Agency is Uri – The surgical strike‘s Dhairya Karwa.

Taking to Instagram to share the intro video, Karan wrote, “Join me in welcoming @ dhairya275 to #DCASquad! He has a vibe that can captivate you in an instant! Having already garnered rave reviews for his performance in #URI, he can’t wait to prove his talent again. “

Delighted to join the Dharma family, Dhariya said, “It all starts with a thought. The demonstrations are real. You see one. Delighted, ecstatic and grateful to be part of the #DCA family. Rarely work harder and keep you all entertained. Here we are!.”

Dharma Cornerstone (DCA) is poised to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will spur collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country. Former journalist Rajeev Masand is now joining as COO at Dharma Productions and Cornerstone’s latest company – Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

