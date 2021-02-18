Sunset Christine Quinn’s Sale Expecting First Child | Entertainment





Christine Quinn is expecting her first child. The Selling Sunset star and her business husband Christian Richard – who tied the knot in 2019 in a lavish Gothic wedding – have confirmed they are ready to expand their family. Christine firmly believes that she “manifested” a pregnancy in 2021. She told People, “We can happily share the news that we’re going to be parents! “I firmly believe in the manifestation of my dreams and to this day I have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy has manifested itself. We knew we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I saw myself as pregnant as I was. my daily meditations. “ And the 31-year-old real estate agent and reality TV star said she “can’t wait” to become a mom. She continued, “We are so grateful to be expecting our first child. I am so ready for what this next chapter contains and I can’t wait to be a mom!” Christine has also reversed some of her cravings so far, including: “Fresh fruit, pizza at the ranch (but not just any pizza, it has to be Pizza Hut!) And tons of Dr. Pepper. . “ The blonde beauty has previously said she would love to have two sons as she joked that she “can’t imagine trying to tame Christine a bit.” She said last year, “I love kids.” I want two, I would like two boys. I can’t even imagine trying to tame Christine a bit! I’ve always wanted two little boys just because I’m a tomboy myself. I love all the boy stuff I still have. “ Meanwhile, the mother-to-be has previously insisted she proudly “has no excuse in the way she lives her life. Christine wanted her marriage to Christian to be memorable and to reflect her personality more broadly. The real estate agent – who wore a black dress on her big day – said: Everyone loves white but it’s such a cliché. I wanted to have an event, a party. I wanted to have something memorable that was bold and let people think. It was very simple. This was my general theme for the wedding and it is my general theme for life. And she loves it when people call her extra. She said: I love being extra. I love to be called extra. I love all the extra stuff. Extra is such a compliment to me.

