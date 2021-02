Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry

Amyra Dastur has shifted gears with the changing times and began to familiarize herself with the OTT medium in 2018 when her film, Rajma Chawal, was released digitally. And now the actor says she has completely embraced the medium and wants to explore it even further, not least because of how it has widened the scope of opportunities for everyone. Now even the big stars are working on OTT. It’s a whole different line in cinema and Bollywood. It is no longer an industry focused on superstars. I now feel that the stars are the writers and directors. Every actor is like, I want to work with this one, not the other way around. From actors being stars to current creators, to show runners who turn out to be the mega stars of the industry, today is a big change, she shares. Dastur, who has appeared on web shows such as Trip 2, Tandav, and the upcoming Dongri To Dubai, says even the concept of lead and ensemble is disappearing from the concept of cinema. We talk about each character, the focus is on everyone, not just the hero or the heroine. Every actor has an equal chance to shine. The characters are so beautiful. Pankaj Tripathi became what he did after his stint in Mirzapur. People are now dying to work with him. Look at Jaideep Ahlawat sir, it was not someone who knew a face, explains the young man of 27 years. Acknowledging the contribution of OTT platforms to this change, the actor says, I think OTT powers some amazing actors and shows that now you can’t be someone’s daughter or son, you have to be talented to hold a project. Eight to nine hearing is no joke. You need the right actors to hold audiences for so long. While also questioning the relevance of the box office numbers, Dastur says the whole numbers game is gone at least for now. However, the box office will remain relevant in the long run as I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan like so many people. I would also like to see their films in theaters. Their films have this theatrical value but it will take time (to get back to normal), she concludes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos