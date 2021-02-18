Black Adam brings Disney actor Jafar, Marwan Kenzari





DC is long awaited Black adam film chose Marwan Kenzari for a mysterious role. Filming on the project is slated to begin in April, with Kenzari joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell. While filming is slated to begin in the next few months, there is currently no official release date set for the film, which originally caused some DC fans to fear that something was wrong. However, everything seems to be going well for the moment. Welcome Marwan Kenzari to BLACK ADAM. He brings real weight and competence and will be that strength that our history needs. #blackadamhttps://t.co/ZpOSaI49Au – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 17, 2021 While Black adam making strides behind the scenes with the cast of Aladdin come out Marwan Kenzari, there are no specific details about the story available to the public. DC is keeping it all a secret, and even Dwayne Johnson isn’t sharing any information with fans. Either way, people are just happy that the film is finally coming, after years of development. The same can be said for Flash film, which is currently filming. RELATED: The Rock Teaches Black Adam Co-Star Aldis Hodge On How To Handle The Hustle Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to share the latest casting news. “Welcome to Marwan Kenzari Black adam. He brings real weight and skill and will be that strength that our story needs, “Johnson wrote on Twitter. Kenzari also starred in Netflix’s Old Guard, which was huge for the streaming service, with over 78 million. seen in just four weeks. The actor also starred in the Dutch drama Instinct. Johnson wasn’t kidding when he said the actor brought “weight and skill” to Black adam, because his capacity as an actor has been praised several times in recent years. While we don’t yet know who he plays, DC fans will likely start to speculate. Black adam will serve as the origin story for the character, which begins in ancient Egypt as he goes from being a slave to being a tyrannical ruler. However, after crushing defeat, it lays dormant for thousands of years, but eventually returns to the modern world. Dwayne Johnson is always excited about his roles, but it holds a very special place in his heart. “Black adam has been with me for over ten years now. It gives you an idea of ​​my passion for this project, ”he said at the end of last year. While it’s been a long wait Black adam, Dwayne Johnson says he feels even better about the project now than ever, thanks to living and learning over the past decade. If the film had been released ten years ago, it might not have received the attention it deserves and it’s possible Johnson might not have had the personal experience to bring to the table as he’s doing it now. He says, “I am able to bring a bit of my own life lessons and philosophies and anchor them in this character’s DNA”, which looks promising. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if he ends up meeting Shazam! You can read Official Twitter casting announcement for Dwayne Johnson above. Subjects: Black Adam, Shazam







