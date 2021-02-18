BRIC Summit 2021: Virtual and free for the public





5:42 p.m. PST 02/17/2021



by



Rebecca sun



The organization dedicated to increasing representation in the entertainment industry is going virtual for its 2021 event.

The BRIC Foundation, an organization founded in 2018 to break, reinvent, influence and change representation in the entertainment industry, announced details of its third annual summit. Like many other events of the past year, the 2021 edition of the BRIC Summit will be virtual. And for the first time, a second day has been added which will be free for the public. “The past year marked an unprecedented period in our history, and we want to continue the dialogue around the industry initiatives that have been launched. The theme of this year’s summit is sustainability, sustainability around activism and the continued strategy to build and maintain an inclusive culture and jobs pipeline, ”the founder and CEO of the BRIC Foundation said in a statement, Alison Mann, also vice president of creative and strategy for Sony Pictures Animation. “I am delighted that we are able to open our doors to the public for the first time. It is important that we have these crucial conversations on a global scale. Well, spotlight some real creators and case studies from all over the world including Asia, Europe, Latin America, and South Africa. “ Netflix Director of Inclusion Strategy Darnell L. Moore will deliver the invitation-only Industry Day opening speech on March 5, whose speakers also include the authors of the annual Diversity Report. ” UCLA Hollywood, Dr Darnell Hunt and Dr Ana-Christina Ramon, as well as The Times Head of Entertainment Ngoc Nguyen, producer Arnon Manor (Netflix animated short The cops and thieves) and artist-activist Nikkolas Smith. The Industry Day will focus on four key questions: How will the events of the 2020s change diversity strategies and what is the role of intersectionality in front of the camera and behind the scenes?

How can organizations go beyond the recruiting stage to create systems and practices to develop and retain talent?

How can businesses and individuals maintain the momentum to support their activism?

How can the entertainment and tech industries create new pipelines to attract and engage emerging and diverse talent? World Talent + Innovation Day on March 6 will be free and open to everyone. Speakers including Karen Toliver, Senior Vice President of Creative, Sony Pictures Animation, The falcon and the winter soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman and Star Trek: Discovery Co-executive producer Anne Cofell Saunders will discuss topics such as: How will the industry rebound and heal from the effects of the pandemic?

How can the industry promote diverse perspectives on camera and behind the scenes?

How can workplaces be redesigned as global and inclusive?

How can comedy be inclusive? This year BRIC Summit sponsors include ArtCenter College of Design, Cartoon Network Studios, ArtStation, Catalyst, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, Scholar, Skydance Animation, Sony Pictures Animation, Illumination, Bonfire, BRC Imagination Arts, Supercell, West Studio, Weta Digital, Wildbrain, Bento Box Entertainment, Gnomon School of Visual Effects, Hello Sunshine, Stage 32, VES and Women in Animation. In addition to the summit, the BRIC Foundation also operates the Creative Academy, which uses studios and other companies to provide high school students with first-hand experience of careers in entertainment and tech. “We started BRIC because we realized that if we don’t step in and start involving people early on in their educational journey, then there won’t be the equality of evolution in entertainment that we’re all aiming, ”said executive director and producer Nicole Hendrix, who co-founded the foundation alongside Mann and producer Jill Gilbert, in a statement.







