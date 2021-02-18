The top 10 players, ranked from largest to smallest

Cobra Kaihas a qualified cast full of great actors ranging in both age and height, as the show focuses on both the original characters ofThe Karate Kidfranchise while introducing their children and other children involved in the dojos that Johnny and Daniel bring back to the valley.

RELATED: Cobra Kai: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Show So Far

The height differences between the actors are apparent in the show, as theCobra Kaithe characters constantly clash and prepare to fight. Some actors ofCobra Kai stand over 6 feet tall and some stand just over 5 feet, allowing for a wide range of height in the main cast.

ten Martin Kove -6 feet-1

Martin Kove returns toCobra Kaito portray the same villainous character he originally portrayed in theKarate kidtrilogy.

While Kove enjoys the evil role and clearly has a fun time portraying Kreese, as he’s certainly a terrifying and powerful character just in his acting, his size, and being the biggest main character in the world. definitely helps to be even more intimidating.

9 William Zabka -6 feet

William Zabkastars inCobra Kai as Johnny Lawrence, over 30 years after describing the character in the firstKarate kidfilm and the opening scenes of the second film. The movies portrayed Johnny as an antagonist of Daniel, but he was never as mean as Kreese or Terry Silver in the third movie.

RELATED: Cobra Kai: 10 Best Outfits From Season 3

Zabka does a fantastic job of regaining the role and building on the character on the show and as the show’s second tallest actor he tends to dominate the other characters on the show.

8 Gianni DeCenzo -5 feet 11

Gianni DeCenzo portrayed Demetri onCobra Kaiand is the tallest young actor in the series. With only a few inches shorter than Kove and Zabka, DeCenzo is able to measure up to both, especially when he begins to learn karate from Daniel LaRusso.

While Demetri may not be the most skilled fighter, he towers over the other high school characters on the show as the tallest actor their age.

7 Ralph Macchio -5ft 9

Ralph Macchior becomes karate kid, Daniel LaRusso, relaunching the role of Cobra Kaifor which he is arguably best known in his career.

Macchio is one of the shorter adult actors on the show, but that doesn’t make LaRusso any less intimidating, especially in season three when his former rival Chozen teaches him more precision Miyagi-do techniques that don’t require no height or necessarily strength and instead focus on patience and precision to defeat an opponent.

6 Courtney Henggeler-5-Foot-9

Courtney Henggeler portrayed Amanda LaRusso, Daniel’s wife, inCobra Kai. Henggeler and her onscreen husband Macchio are the same height, and while she doesn’t fight like the rest of the main characters, she shows her confidence and power in another way on the show.

She essentially runs LaRusso Auto, especially when Daniel is distracted by the dojo, and she’s not afraid to stand up to Kreese in season three.

5 Xolo Mariduea -5 feet 8

Xolo Mariduea portrayed Miguel Diaz onCobra Kai,which compares the characters of Johnny and Daniel inKarate Kid,making him one of the most interesting teenage characters on the show.

Mariduea is fantastic in the role because he brings a lot of heart, hilarity and emotion to the role of Miguel. He is one of the youngest actors on the show and his character is one of the best fighters on the show.

4 Tanner Buchanan – 5ft 6in

Tanner Buchanan portrayed Robby Keene, son of Johnny Lawrence, onCobra Kaiand the character also has a good balance of similarities to Johnny and Daniel.

Buchanan is on the shorter side of the lead cast and the height difference is clear when he stands up against rivals like Miguel and even his father, Johnny. Despite being shorter than his rivals, Robby is a seasoned fighter having learned to hone his technique with Daniel and learn about Kreese’s strength and cruelty.

3 Jacob Bertrand -5 feet 6

Jacob Bertrand has a great bearing onCobra Kaias he started off the series as the gentle, quiet-mannered Eli and morphed into the cool and distant, but still complicated Hawk.

Bertrand is 5ft 6in without the Mohawk hairstyle, but the mohawk gives Hawk more than just a new personality, as it also makes him look taller in the series. Hawk doesn’t need the height to be intimidating as he has an attitude he can activate whenever he wants and has fantastic skills as a fighter.

2 Peyton-5-Foot-6 List

Peyton List portrayed Tory Nichols inCobra Kai,and while the character doesn’t appear until Season 2 and doesn’t get a lot of screen time in Season 3, she is certainly a memorable character. Tory is independent, tough, and grew up as a fighter, although she already had skills before joining Cobra Kai.

RELATED: Cobra Kai: 10 Best Fight Scenes From Season 3

At 5ft 6in, Peyton List makes her character taller than her main rival, Sam LaRusso, but she’s quite intimidating without the height advantage.

1 Mary Mouser -5ft 3

While Sam LaRusso may be seen as a hero on the surface, she’s much more complicated and has her fair share of mistakes like every other character in the show. Mary Mouser plays Daniel’s daughter Sam, and has been able to give her the appropriate depth the role calls for as the character transforms throughout the series.

Mouser is the shortest lead actor on the show, but that fact doesn’t make Sam any less intimidating when she gets caught up in a fight with her Hermain rival, Tory.

NEXT: Cobra Kai: 10 Best Friendships From Season 3



following

Bridgerton: The main characters and their counterpart Gossip Girl







About the Author