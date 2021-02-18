Netflix’s Big Day Breaks New Ground for Wedding Shows

While most people were showered with love and affection on Valentine’s Day, some of us spent it watching other people plan their perfect weddings – and it actually wasn’t. not as depressing as it sounds. It was actually encouraging.

Netflix has released a collection of three episodes of its new series The big day, which follows six diverse couples planning their big and big Indian weddings. Although the weddings are colorful and loud like most Indian celebrations, they certainly weren’t predictable.

In many ways, the show has pushed the boundaries of what Indian weddings are and can be.

For starters, they can be extravagant, but the downside is that they can be very unnecessary. With four or five different events leading up to the big day, including mendhi (henna) and Sangeet (singing) ceremonies is a lot of food, decor and gifts.

Netflix

However, a couple, Divya and Aman, chose not only to host their wedding near their home in Bishangarh, Jaipur, but also to employ local vendors and workers to boost the local economy and reduce their carbon footprint. The bride admirably found materials that could be reused and in some cases replanted to keep their wedding eco-friendly and help local villagers.

And she wasn’t the only woman on a mission.

If you love gender equality, you will love it The big day. To get rid of sexist traditions such as kanyadaan (giving the bride almost as a commodity), to redefine the term “bridezilla”, these women have really succeeded in their mission to ensure that brides are no longer just spectators of their own wedding.

When Pallavi’s mother looks at her backless blouse and exclaims: “What will our loved ones say?” the bride replies “Who cares? Ask them to look away or wear a headband!” It’s a question that has shamed young women for generations and it was a beautiful moment to hear someone answer with confidence.

The show empowers stubborn and independent women while celebrating secure masculinity. Speaking of his fiancée Pallavi earning more than him, Rajat proudly declares: “I have no problem. I hope she wins five times, six times, ten times more than me.”

Netflix

But while we commend the bride and groom for their modern approaches to marriage, it’s important to note that they had the support and acceptance of their parents. All marriages were love marriages and stemmed from long-term relationships before the engagement.

Many parents would not have been so forgiving, especially with their daughters, but these couples really tried to be as understanding as possible to keep their children happy, even going so far as to read a book on millennial marriages. .

Acceptance and understanding also extended past love marriages to interfaith marriages.

Due to historical rivalries, interfaith marriages are rarely seen in South Asian cultures. Some people don’t even marry outside of their castes, let alone religions, but the parents of bride Gayeti were Hindu and Muslim respectively, and her mother says, “The only thing we never argued over was religion”. They gave him the opportunity to choose his own path.

She chose Aditya, whose family is of Pakistani and Indian descent, as her husband, stressing the importance of seeing beyond religion and proving that it is not the end of the world to marry someone. from another background.

Despite this, they weren’t the most unique couple on the show. This title belongs to Tyrone and Daniel who both had very mixed ethnicities, notably Chinese, German, Thai and of course Indian.

Netflix

Homosexuality is still not widely accepted in Indian culture, and the couple’s parents even struggled with the sexuality of the bride and groom – praying and suggesting doctors.

However, alongside their challenges, a more positive and inclusive part of the culture was highlighted. After initially questioning their ability to work with the couple, the photographers realized the couple were “so in love” and “so easy to photograph”, which led to some very cute and aesthetically pleasing shots of the couple. . Haldi (turmeric) ceremony. Until we experience something like this, you really don’t understand the power of the phrase “love is love”.

These diverse couples and scenarios have revealed a refreshing and surprising side to a strongly stereotypical industry and will hopefully help normalize different walks of life within the South Asian community, paving the way for future generations to have genuine, equal and fearless relationships. Each story was compelling, evocative, and beautifully told, with stunning graphics. The final three episodes (collection two) will be released later this year.

Digital Spy’s digital magazine is back! Check out issue 6 – including an exclusive discussion with Ant & Dec – plus any past issues with a one-month free trial, only on Apple News +.

Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Register to send it straight to your inbox – and don’t forget to join our Watch this Facebook group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io