Adirondack Film Society virtual series brings together filmmakers and viewers





The Adirondack Film Society brings together filmmakers and spectators virtually. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. from February 24 to March 31, they will screen an award-winning short film, followed by a discussion with the filmmaker. This is the second season of the series of virtual filmmakers; the first was held last fall as an alternative to the Lake Placid Film Festival. We of course arrived at this solution thanks to COVID, said Gary Smith, the president of the company. During the first filmmaker series, the company screened nine short films and found that they had an enthusiastic audience and surprising reach. We were delighted to see that viewers were grouped together [in] San Francisco, LA, around Miami actually, to New York, and then right through our little region here in the Adirondacks. We were surprised about this but again [we] a lot of people have shot it, I think mainly to meet some really young people who want to get into this business, Smith said. According to Smith, one of the main reasons people make these shorts is to test their abilities to create cohesive stories and edit them well. And they often use the resulting films to find work on other bigger projects. This winter filmmaker series will feature works by budding filmmakers, ranging from dramas and comedies to animated films. The featured films all won an award in the societys 2020 Short Film Competition. Each lasts no more than 15 minutes and a discussion with the filmmaker, moderated by a former film festival presenter, will follow. We have about half an hour to 45 minutes [discussion] about how they trained their actors, where they got them, what was the stimulus to make the films, where do they hope it takes them, what their next steps are, etc., said Smith. People can register to view these live sessions and participate in the discussion. The sessions will also be recorded and available for subsequent viewing on lakeplacidfilmfestival.org. While it's free, donations will be accepted for the Filmmakers Educational Series, which is scheduled to run October 20-24 and offer technical and creative seminars for developing filmmakers. As a film community is dedicated to supporting our artists and moviegoers, Smith said. Our fall series far exceeded our expectations and while we feel like we're about to return to the theater, it's important to continue enjoying the film and celebrating the creators together. The series will take place every Wednesday from February 24 to March 31. Each program will start at 7:00 p.m. and should not last longer than an hour. The schedule is: February 24: Age of Bryce (Comedy) finalist March 3: Winner of the Rehak Bronze Award (animation) March 10: Winner of the Fig Silver Award (Horror) March 17: The King and the Pawn Gold Award Winner (Animation) March 24: Comedy videos finalist (Comedy) March 31: Finalist Come Find Me (Drama) For more information visit lakeplacidfilmfestival.org.







