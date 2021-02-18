“ Mom ” to end with season 8 on CBS





The Chuck Lorre comedy is the longest half hour on the broadcast network.

Mom leaves the nest of CBS. The broadcast network announced on Wednesday that its comedy Chuck Lorre starring Allison Janney will end in May after eight seasons. Over the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor of bringing these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week, said executive producers Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay. From the start, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction that are rarely featured in a network comedy series. Whether it’s the emotional reactions of the live audience at the Stage 20 recording night, the discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media. , we are very proud to know Mom has had a positive impact on so many lives. We are eternally grateful to our brilliant actors and guest stars, wonderful writers and incredible c rew for taking this trip with us. The news comes months after co-star Anna Faris stunned the industry and announced that she would not be returning for the eighth season of the multicamera comedy. Since its creation, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling important but relatable topics with a perfect and skillful touch, said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we’re proud to have been the host network for this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his extremely creative production team, led by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the incredibly talented cast, led by phenomenal Allison Janney. The decision to end Mom, currently CBS’s longest-running scripted comedy series, comes hours after the network granted Lorre early renewals. Bob Hearts Abishola and Jim Reynolds’ The neighborhood. LorreThe Big Bang TheoryprequelYoung Sheldonawaits the word of its fifth season; recruitB positivewas picked up for a full season and freshmanUnited States of Alwill debut in April. All of them hail from Lorre’s longtime home in Warner Bros. TV. Chuck, Gemma, Eddie and Nick have created a great series with storylines depicting the struggles and real successes of those in recovery, ”producers Warner Bros. TV in a press release. “We are deeply proud of the Mom the cast, crew, and writers for the impact their work has had and will continue to have on viewers around the world, and we thank our partners at CBS for making these stories possible. The Mom The series finale airs Thursday, May 6 at 9:01 p.m. on CBS.







