This Weekend in Lake County: Balloons, Antiques, Goat Yoga





A balloon festival, an ancient extravaganza and a wine walk are just a few of the exciting events on the schedule for this weekend. For motorcycle enthusiasts there is the 4th Annual Vets Race at Gator Harley, for art lovers there is an Artist Talk and Open Mic in Leesburg and for food lovers check out Food Truck Night in Umatilla . So grab the whole family and enjoy the weekend. Here’s what’s on tap: Lake County Balloon Festival This weekend, enjoy the sights of the Lake County Balloon Festival held at Sheets Airport, 6548 Groveland Airport Road in Groveland, from 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The event will also feature bounce houses, local food and retail vendors, tethered balloon rides, and optional upgrades. The cost is $ 20 per vehicle. Details: http: //balloonglowtour.com 4th annual race for injured vets The 4th Annual Injured Veterans Race will be held on Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gator Harley-Davidson, 1745 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg. This year’s recipient of Purple Heart is Troy Walsingham who enlisted in the military in 2009 as an 11B infantryman. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and was injured two months later and underwent several surgeries and physical rehabilitation. Kickstands begin at American Legion Post 35, 920 S Highland St. in Mount Dora at 11 a.m. and the group will be escorted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department to Gator Harley where people can enjoy a ceremony. special, a full bar, vendors and live music. The cost is $ 15 per person. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/GATORHDFL Walking Pack Grab your four-legged friend and head to the Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E County Road 44 in Eustis, Saturday at 10 a.m. for a group walk. Join the centers office dogs for a guided walk along the mulched trails and boardwalk. Dogs must be kept on a leash. The event is free. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/troutlakenaturecenter Antiques and collectors extravagance Over 800 vendors will gather at the Renningers Mount Dora Flea Market, 20651 US Hwy 441, for their Antiques and Collectors Extravaganza Friday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature the Indoor Antiques Center and the Antique Center Boutique Street. Parking is free. Admission is $ 15 for a three-day pass, $ 10 for Friday, $ 6 for Saturday, and $ 4 for Sunday. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/RenningersFleaMarketandAntiqueCenter Cruise in February Cruise to Spanish Springs, 1120 Main Street in The Villages, for their monthly auto show and entertainment. Residents and non-residents are welcome to register their classic cars. Live entertainment will feature The Tampa Bay Austin Healeys and MPiRE on the main stage. The events are free. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/TheVillagesEntertainment Food Truck Evening Sunsational Farms, 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla, has a special Food Truck night on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Several local food trucks will be on site offering their delicious meals and live music will be provided by the Dallas Tyler Band. Entry and parking are free. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/sunsationalfarms Tom and Jerry’s Story Time The Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg, is hosting a Tom and Jerry-themed story hour Saturday at noon in front of Books-a-Million. The event will feature stories, Tom and Jerry’s crafts, snacks and more. The event is free. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/TheNewLakeSquareMall Share the adoption of the loving animal Join the Animal League at Bill Bryan Subaru, 8730 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg, for their adoption of the Animal Share the Love on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and discover the adorable animals in search of their forever home. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/TheAnimalLeagueUSA Artist talk and open mic Join artist J. Murph at the Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W Magnolia St., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with an evening filled with lyrics, music and photography. The evening will include a gallery visit to his work followed by an open microphone on the CFA stage at 7 p.m. Participation in the event is free. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/LeesburgCenterfortheArts Wine walk Corellis Pantry, 732 rue W Montrose in downtown Clermont, is organizing a wine walk on Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Stroll through participating shops while tasting over 20 different wines, plus an evening of music and entertainment. The cost is $ 20 per person. Details: https: //corellispantry.com Goat Yoga for Kids On Sundays, join the baby goats at Lazy H Farm, 23708 County Road 44A in Eustis, for a morning Goat Yoga for Kids starting at 10 a.m. Children aged six and over are recommended. The sessions include 70% goats and 30% yoga, focused on peace of mind, body and soul. Classes cost $ 20 for each child and parent attending. Details: https: //www.facebook.com/thelazyHz

