Shreyas Talpade speaks candidly about Bollywood, says ‘things are pretty one-sided’





Shreyas Talpade recently shared his plans, ideas and thoughts on the film industry in an interview. Shreyas became outspoken and spoke about the effects of the pandemic on his personal and professional life. He also shared plans for his upcoming projects. Shreyas Talpade was interviewed by The Hindustan Times, in which the actor revealed several ideas and thoughts on his upcoming projects. Speaking of the aftermath of the pandemic, Shreyas informed his fans that even though he was affected by the pandemic, he still saw a silver lining in the situation. The 45-year-old actor also shared his take on the impact of the pandemic on Bollywood. Photo credit: Shreyas Talpade Twitter. Also Read: DYK Priyanka Chopra Jonas Almost Played 'Umraao Jaan' Instead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? " It was quite one-sided " In the interview, Shreyas spoke about the positive and negative effects of the pandemic on Bollywood. Speaking of the downsides, Shreyas admitted that due to the pandemic the film industry has suffered a great loss and has hit rock bottom. But on the bright side, "when you hit rock bottom the only way to go from there is to go up," the actor says. Photo credit: Shreyas Talpade Twitter. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Finally Reveals Her Thoughts On Taking Nick Jonas Name; Express hope The Iqbal The actor said this pandemic helped bring several fixes to Bollywood that had to happen because it was getting too " chaotic " in Bollywood. Shreyas said the industry was becoming unfair and "pretty one-sided," which helped level the playing field for everyone. Concluding the topic on a bright note, Shreyas said things now look " bright, amazing and exciting. " A Look at Shreyas Talpade's Bollywood Movies Also read: Nick Jonas dreams of having 'a lot' of children with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas The actor made his Bollywood debut with Nagesh Kukunoor's Iqbal where he was appreciated by critics and fans. His next film, Wrong also by Kukunoor was also well received. Shreyas Talpade's Bollywood films such as Om Shanti Om, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Bombay To Bangkok paved the way in becoming a household name among Indian audiences. Venturing primarily into comedic roles, Shreyas gained fame as a comedic actor through films like Golmaal returns and Welcome to Sajjanpur. Marathi films by Shreyas Talpade Also read: Nick Jonas unveils 'Chaos Walking' poster, writes to listen to 'noise of the new world' Beginning his acting career in Marathi films, Shreyas appeared in Marathi soap operas and mini-dramas. Its role in "Damini" made it popular among the Marathi public. Shreyas made his directorial debut with the movie 'Poster Boys' in 2017. In the same interview, Shreyas revealed that he has a Marathi and One Hindi project coming up. He also revealed his intention to produce a Marathi film this year.







