Kanye West ‘not doing well’ amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumors

Kanye West is “not doing well” amid rumors he and Kim Kardashian are divorcing, according to a new report.
A source told PEOPLE magazine that the rapper knew his six-year marriage to the reality star “is over,” but that he “still loves her very much.”
The insider said, “Kanye is not doing well. He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over and that nothing can be done yet. He also knows what he loses in Kim.
“There is very little hope of reconciliation. It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye believes in miracles.
According to the source, Kim is the primary caregiver for the couple’s four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
“Kim made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children at any time. She never threatened to keep him away from children. She just needs him not to damage them.
“Kanye can FaceTime to kids anytime. He hasn’t been great about it, but everyone is encouraging him to do it.
“Kim doesn’t want to hurt him. She just knows she can’t be married to him anymore. He knows full well that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands.
Another source told E! The news that Kanye has left the family home but wants to play a “huge role” in his children’s lives and Kim “would never deter that.
The insider told the post that even though for the KKW Beauty founder “she’s already divorced,” there is “no rush” for the paperwork to be finalized.
Goss.ie has reached out to reps for Kim and Kanye for comment.
Rumors of Kims’ divorce from Kanye made headlines in early January, afterPage sixreported that they were already in settlement talks.
Fans feared the couple were heading for divorce last July, when Kanye spoke of nearly aborting their daughter North at a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.
After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him locked up.
The rapper also claimed to have tried to divorce Kimever since she met Meek Mill in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to criticize his stepmother Kris Jenner.
Kanye then deleted the tweets, and hours later Kim released a statement about her husband’s behavior.
In the statement, the reality TV star spoke about her husband’s mental health, explaining how incredibly complicated and painful it can be to fight with bipolar disorder.
The mother of four has also called on the audience to show her family’s compassion during such a difficult time.
Days later, the 43-year-old issued a public apology to Kim on Twitter.
The couple then put on a united front by taking their children on a decisive triptych in the Dominican Republic.
But since then their relationship has reportedly deteriorated and Kanye has been locked up at his Wyoming ranch while Kim remains in Los Angeles.
Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and are parents to their four children.
