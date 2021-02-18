Bollywood: Deepika Padukone posts her own take on the Pawri Hori Hai meme





Deepika Padukone took part in ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ meme by posting a photo from her childhood

Image Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Social media users have loved the new Pawri Hori Hai meme which comes from Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, and some Bollywood stars can’t help but join in. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone posted her own version of the meme, sharing a photo from her childhood. In her post she is seen sitting on a wooden horse and the text on it reads: Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hain, aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain [this is me, this is my horse, and this is our party]. First of all, a comeback story. Last week, Mobeen posted a satirical video while on vacation in a hilly location. In her 15-second clip, you could hear her say: Ye humari car hai, aur yeh hum hai, aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai [this is our car, this is us, and this is our party]. The funny accent and pronunciation she used when saying party sparked a viral trend. Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate used Mobeens’ video to create a remix that also spread like wildfire. Besides Padukone, actors such as Randeep Hooda, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh nodded at the meme. Hooda also used the meme format in a video he posted to Instagram from a film set. Shoot by Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai, he wrote, with a video in which he says the line but edits it to include the kids on set behind him.







