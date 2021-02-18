Actor Andrei Myagkov dies at 82





Andrei Myagkov, an actor famous for his role as Zhenya Lukashin in the 1975 New Years hit “Irony of Fate”, directed by Eldar Rozanov, died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 82 at his home in Moscow. Myagkov was born in Leningrad in 1938 and graduated from the Moscow Art Theater School in 1964. After graduating, he joined the remarkable Sovremennik Theater Troupe, which at the time included Oleg Yefremov, Yevgeny Yevstigneyev, Galina Volchek, Oleg Tabakov and Valentin Gaft. In the late 1970s, Myagkov moved to the Moscow Art Theater, where he was one of the main actors for several decades. He made his film debut in the 1965 comedy “The Adventures of a Dentist”, directed by Elim Klimov. But he was best known and loved for his work with director Rozanov, first as a Moscow surgeon who ends up in the right apartment in the wrong city in “Irony of Fate”, then as Anatoly Novoseltsev with Alisa Freindlich in ” Office Romance “and as a laboratory worker Khvostov in” Garage “. He is also renowned for his role in “The Days of the Turbines”, based on the eponymous novel by Mikhail Bulgakov. During his career he starred in over 50 films. In recent years, Myagkov has taught at the Moscow Art Theater School, painted and wrote three detective stories for his wife, actress Anastasiya Voznesenskaya, whom he married in 1963. He said he them had written “just because she had nothing interesting to read.” No announcement regarding funeral arrangements has been made.

