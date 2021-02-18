Hannah Brown slammed for deleting photo of Southern Belle amid bachelor’s degree controversy

Hannah Brown, from Alabama, is in hot water again for showing her racial callousness on social media.

The former Bachelorette star – who faced a backlash in May 2020 for saying the N-word in an Instagram Live video – recently deleted an Instagram photo that showed her wearing a Southern Belle outfit.

The photo, taken in May 2013, showed Brown posing at a Tuscaloosa Belles award ceremony, a service organization for high school girls linked to Tuscaloosa County Preservation Society.

Dresses that evoke the Old South – with skirts, pantalettes and petticoats – seem to be standard for Tuscaloosa Beautiful at the ceremony Brown attended in 2013, as well as for the parades, the annual Dickens Downtown event in Northport and other public appearances.

People who support such costumes say they are a nod to southern traditions and heritage, and a way to preserve history. But critics say the outfits glorify the pre-war south and celebrate plantation culture while ignoring the horrors of slavery.

Brown’s photo as a southern beauty – and its removal from Instagram – has been highlighted by observers such as @ TeaAndRoses21 on Twitter, amid a controversy over racism in the franchise and another image of Southern Belle.

While Brown is not at the center of the current controversy, it is part of the aftermath. Here is what happened:

Rachael Kirkconnell, a candidate for The Bachelor this season, is one of four women remaining on the show, hoping to form a romantic relationship with Matt James. He is the first black lead on The Bachelor in the history of the series.

Kirkconnell, who is white, made headlines earlier this month when photos have emerged on Reddit, showing her in Southern Belle outfit at a plantation-themed fraternity in 2018. TikTok users also found evidence from the native of Georgia liking social media posts with the Confederate flag and sharing QAnon’s conspiracy theories.

The controversy became more heated when Bachelor host Chris Harrison appeared on the Extra show, defending Kirkconnell in a conversation with Rachel Lindsay, a former Bachelor contestant and the first black star in Bachelorette history. Among other things, Harrison said Kirkconnell fell victim to the awakened police and the official plantation-themed ceremony she attended took place a long time ago.

During the Extra conversation, Lindsay said Kirkconnells’ presence in the Old South photos was not a good idea.

Rachel, is that a good look in 2018, or isn’t it a good look in 2021? Harrison asked. Lindsay said, it’s not a good look ever.

Harrisons interview with Lindsay sparked an intense backlash among Bachelor fans and prompted a #FireChrisHarrison hashtag on social media. In response, Harrison apologized twice, announcing in the second excuse that he was stepping away from the show until further notice. He’s been the host of The Bachelor since the series debuted in 2002.

I have spent the last few days listening to the pain of my words and am deeply remorseful, Harrison wrote. My ignorance has hurt my friends, colleagues and strangers. I have no one to blame except myself for what I said and the way I spoke. I set standards for myself and failed to meet them. I feel this with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I have taught my children to stand up and take ownership of their actions, so will I. By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I used the term “police awake”, which is unacceptable. I am ashamed of my non-information. I was so wrong.

Meanwhile, Kirkconnell posted a statement on Instagram apologizing for his behavior and the revealed truths.

At one point, I didn’t realize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them, Kirkconnell wrote. They are in no way acceptable or acceptable. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist … I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions.

Other fallout: after controversial interview with Harrison, Lindsay Said she wouldn’t renew her contract with The Bachelor franchise. She hosts a Bachelor Nation podcast and makes appearances during some episodes in different seasons. Basically Lindsay said she was frustrated with the show and tired of pushing to make it more racially inclusive.

I’m exhausted. I’ve had enough, Lindsay said on the February 12 episode of his podcast for The Ringer, Higher Learning with Van Lathan.

And there’s more.

On February 15, Lindsay and Lathan joined for a Ask Me Anything Session on Reddit, answering questions from fans. During this discussion, one participant mentioned that Brown pulled a photo of Southern Belle from her Instagram and asked: Has she at least contacted you? Thoughts on his growth and learning since his apology last year?

(Brown has twice apologized for using the N-word in his 2020 video, with a brief written statement and an 18-minute video, both on Instagram.)

Lindsay replied: Wait seriously? This is why actions speak louder than words. This is why we are having an uncomfortable conversation and it really could have been a great teaching moment. We cannot continue on the path of pretending things didn’t happen or running away from them. We don’t learn and grow from it.

Lindsay also said Browns’ comments on the current baccalaureate controversy – the one involving Kirkconnell and Harrison – lacked substance. Brown addressed the problem, more or less, on an Instagram Stories video posted on February 12.

I caught up and read everything that was going on in Bachelor Nation and Lord knows I made mistakes, Brown said. But I learned last year if we are to move forward, we have to face where we have failed. And it’s so important that we elevate and listen to, value and encourage under-represented voices. We just have to be better and while being responsible has helped me grow so much, and I’m still not a perfect person but I stay committed to the job. And I am so humble and truly grateful to be on this trip and I can only hope that I encourage others to take this trip as well.

To this day, Brown has remained silent about the southern beauty’s photo on her Instagram and has not explained why she deleted it.