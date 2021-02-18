Priyanka Chopra hails “the incredible cheerleader” Nick Jonas | Entertainment





Priyanka Chopra thinks Nick Jonas is an “amazing cheerleader”. The 28-year-old actress married Nick in 2018 and she admits to loving his supportive attitude towards her career. Speaking about their romance, the Hollywood star shared, “I mean, a friendship is crucial. You have to be able to have … spend time together and spend time and love it. “I think that’s the one thing I really admired about my husband when I got to know him, it was how excited he would be for my accomplishments or the things I felt like. to do well or when I had a moment. “You know, she’s such an amazing cheerleader, from the start. I love that our partnership is equal and this is something that we started, and it’s really wonderful to to have found someone who thinks like that. “ Priyanka has spent the last few months locked out in London, where she has filmed a movie and a TV show. But rather than enjoying her usual city experience, she was forced to stay home and live off take-out. She told the BBC: “I have been here since November and have been on lockdown since November, but the UK government allows film and TV shooting, which is why we are here. “I just finished shooting a movie and now I’m shooting a TV show. So the only thing I do is go to the set and I come back, and I go to the set and I come back. “And it’s so different from the London experience because … I mean it’s London, you know, go out every night, you go to shows and meet different people and food, and now it’s just Deliveroo and me! “

