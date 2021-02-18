Are Bollywood’s new plunging necklines the statement sleeves?





Many trends come and go, but some survive and adapt to changing times. What started as a means of experimentation is now something that many Bollywood stars cannot live without. Statement sleeves entered the fashion arena in 2019 with some of the chicest styles making their way onto the red carpet. It was in 2020 that Bollywood completely embraced this trend and showed us that you probably don't need slits and plunging necklines to grab attention after all. In 2021, these styles are bigger and better and it looks like we're just getting started. Not only is Bollywood hit by this trend, but it's safe to say that this cutting edge trend will make its way into this year's must-have trends for everyone to own. These celebrities are setting the statement sleeve trend in a fab avatar and we're sure you will be inspired by them as well. Also Read: From Alia Bhatt's Tie-Dye To Mouni Roy's Cropped Tops, Here Are The 2021 Celebrity Spring Trends Swirlster chooses sleeve tops and dresses for you (162 ratings & 441 reviews) 5 Celebrity-Inspired Long Sleeve Outfit Inspiration 1. Cape sleeves This enchanting style wowed Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. As the name suggests, literally wear your cape on your sleeve with this unique trend that structures your ensemble effortlessly. Almost luxurious, the free-falling drape of this style adds elegance to your outfit. 2. Large voluminous sleeves What if your movement is somewhat restricted? As long as you make a dazzling entrance no matter where you go, a big, bold clutch like Ananya Panday's is hard to miss. You'll always be the star of the show with these larger-than-life sleeves. 3. Feathery elegance Of course, we've seen a lot of feathery additions to the sleeves over the past few years and we're sure there will be more. Whether you choose to go minimalist look like Janhvi Kapoor with delicate feathers on her cape sleeves or choose to go the extra route, faux feathers scream boldly from afar. 4. Steering wheels and some additional steering wheels Nobody says no to the good old ruffles on your sleeves and the bigger the ruffle the better. Malaika Arora shows us that big ruffles on one side of her elegant dress is all you need to add that extra drama to your outfit. Pick a fabulous outfit, from solids to prints, and go crazy with your ruffles. Also read: Top Handbag Trends in 2021 That We Just Can't Get Enough 5. Balloon sleeves Your style doesn't have to be extreme to add them to your wardrobe. The clues from Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma are enough to believe that simpler figures can still look effortlessly chic if you keep the balloon sleeves short and keep the rest of your look simple. Easy peasy!







