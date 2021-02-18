PhotoRepairPro.com Launches Hollywood Photo Studio’s Warehouse Club Photo Restoration Service





ANGELS–(BUSINESS WIRE) – In the wake of the film-digital trend of photo lab closures (See: Industry News) Responding to the needs of consumers who continue to seek quality photo services, PhotoRepairPro, the first Hollywood photo studio to provide photo restoration service exclusively to Warehouse Clubs, Big Boxes and premium photo retailers around the world entire, announces a new service directly to consumers. PhotoRepairPro.com will offer its proven, professional-grade photo restoration services worldwide for a flat fee. No estimate or account is required to place an order. It has been a great honor and privilege to work with the most trusted names in the wholesale club and big box industry for over a decade, said Paul Good, Founder / CEO of PhotoRepairPro.com. To support consumers’ desire to work and shop in the comfort and safety of their own home, especially now during COVID-19, we are excited to provide our experience of Hollywood magic by bringing memories to new life. old and damaged photo. Consumers with old photo prints will find scanning tips and mobile app suggestions for capturing their photos digitally for uploading a JPEG at PhotoRepairPro.com. We’ve worked hard to create better value for consumers than what wholesale membership clubs have offered before. We’re offering double the number of prints, expanding free shipping and handling, and electronic delivery of the repaired photo, Good said. The full-service photo repair studio can handle all professional photo editing needs and has the expertise to turn candid snapshots into ideal portraits for memorial services and home decor. The services include: Restoration: Restore photos to their original condition or color them like new.

Retouch: a digital makeover to clean up personal imperfections

Hobbies: add or remove a person / object or modify what you want. The fixed price of $ 39.99 includes: Online proof to view the repaired photo.

JPEG download link sent to your email within 7 working days

2 FREE 5×7 glossy prints sent to your home within 1-2 weeks

Free delivery and handling worldwide

100% satisfaction guarantee A $ 5 discount for Mother’s Day with no quantity limit until May 31, 2021. Examples of high resolution photos for publication can be found here. PhotoRepairPro.com is a division of PhotoFixitPro, Inc. A California company since 2008.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos