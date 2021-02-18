The 2021 IPL auctions are underway right now and teams are competing to buy the best players for their respective teams. Bollywood actors Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla also own teams in the cricket league which takes place every year. Zinta owns the Punjab Kings team while SRK and Chawla are co-owners of the Kolkata team. During today’s event, the Punjab Kings purchased Shahrukh Khan. Yes, you heard right.

At today’s auction, the Preity team purchased a player named Shahrukh Khan. A video of Zinta’s reaction after the purchase has gone viral. In the video, Preity can be seen laughing and addressing someone at the other table, our guess is superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Cricketer Shahrukh Khan was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 5.25 crore.

