Hollywood pastor believes church fire was intentionally started





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out overnight in a Hollywood church. Now, come together and work it out and just praise God for His goodness, said Pastor Justin Severson. Severson told Local 10 News he received a call from Hollywood police around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, saying his church, The Church of Jesus Christ, had caught fire. The church is located on West Park Road, just east of US 441. I came as fast as I could, he said. The pastor said he was grateful that someone passing near the church noticed the fire and immediately called 911, so that firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire at the entrance to the church. The front door probably has the most damage, so thank goodness we got away with that, Severson said. But the pastor said the fire didn’t look like an accident. We once had a case where someone threw a cocktail (Molotov) at the window, so yes, it is under investigation, he said. A d The church has been in existence since 1986 with a growing congregation of around 100 people. The pastor said he had a message for anyone who could have done this. I pray for you, your heart, that you will know that there is a better way than to be in anger and frustration, he said. I am sorry for them. Anyone with further information about the fire is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

