Violent Heart magazine: secrets and lies

When the elusive melodrama The Violent Heart begins, Daniel is a child who idolizes his older sister Wendy (Rayven Symone Ferrell). She is beautiful and sweet, a high school student with the whole world in front of her. One night, Daniel watches Wendy get into a car he doesn’t recognize. He follows her on his dirt bike, and he’s the only person present when Wendy is shot by a man whose face never sees Daniel. Years later, Daniel (Jovan Adepo) is still grappling with the aftermath of this traumatic experience. He’s 24 with a criminal record, yet he’s started to bounce back. But then he meets Cassie (Grace Van Patten), a high school student who is shocked to discover that her father (Lukas Haas) might be having an affair. Newly rebellious, Cassie is quick to assure Daniel that she is 18 and capable of making her own decisions, and she continues a relationship with him. Together, the couple begin to talk about their past, finding unexpected common ground.

Writer and director Kerem Sanga has created a world for his characters where messy relationships abound. Secrets are kept, often for good reasons. Sanga encourages his cast to minimize the rage and suspicion that linger under their interactions, and instead uses the film’s electronic score to create a melancholy, even disturbing, mood.

The film cultivates a pervasive sense that all is not well. Some of these central relationships are inappropriate, even dangerous, but the subtlety of Sangas’s directing allows some big twists to become a real surprise. This allows for successful manipulation of its audience’s expectations, even though the overall effect is a slightly detached film. The violent heart

Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes. In theaters and available for hire or purchase at Apple tv, FandangoNow and other streaming platforms and pay-TV operators.

