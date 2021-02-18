Big-budget Bollywood films set to face off at the box office in 2021





Feb 18, 2021 8:01 PM IS The year 2020 has brought several bad news, the most important, of course, being the epidemic of the coronavirus pandemic which has forced people to stay in their homes and shops to close. The closure of outlets has also resulted in the closure of theaters, which as we all know has resulted in a great loss for the entertainment world and for businesses as a whole. But, after patiently waiting for the end of the pandemic, Bollywood is returning to box office warfare. As viewers eagerly wait to hit theaters again, Bollywood celebrities want to enjoy the excitement and look forward to the festive 2021 holidays to release their films and seize the opportunity to do more at the box office. Big budget movies have set their eyes on the big money long holiday weekends promise, and a box office battle between the films seems inevitable. Here’s a list of all the big-budget movies set to go head-to-head this year, unless the makers decide to pre or postpone the dates. Looked:

1. Radhe by Salman Khan: Your most wanted Bhai against “Satyamev Jayate 2” by John Abraham

1/6 On Republic Day, John Abraham announced that his film “ Satyamev Jayate 2 ”, also starring Divya Khosla Kumar, will be released on May 14, coinciding with the release of Salman Khan’s film “ Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which should open. at the box office on May 13. The Eid long weekend will see the shock of these two big budget films which each hope to attract as many viewers as possible. Previously, Satyamev Jayate 2 was scheduled to appear on screens on May 12, 2021, and it has been reported that “ Radhe ” will go for an OTT version. But things turned out differently.

2. “Maidaan” against “RRR”

2/6 Even if theaters are to become profitable businesses again in the post-lockout scenario, two of this year’s biggest releases are already lined up for a box office clash that could jeopardize the prospects of an already struggling film business. . The hugely popular “RRR” and “Maidaan” have both been confirmed for release on October 13th this year. “RRR” is a directing company of SS Rajamouli, famous in Baahubali, and movie stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film, which is said to have a budget of over Rs 450 crore, is expected to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. “Maidaan” is a biopic of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Starring Ajay Devgn, the film is directed by Amit Sharma and is slated for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam.

3. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ by Yash vs. ‘Heropanti 2’ by Tiger Shroff

3/6 On July 16, 2021, two great films will face off at the box office – ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, an upcoming Kannada-era action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and starring actor Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tondon and ‘Heropanti 2’ with Tiger Shroff.

4. Shahid Kapoor’s “jersey” against Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan”

4/6 Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar will be creating box office fireworks on the same day with their films’ Jersey ‘and’ Raksha Bandhan respectively. Both films will hit theaters on Diwali on November 5. While this will surely be a treat for moviegoers, the producers who support these films can’t be said for sure.

5. Shahid Kapoor’s “jersey” against Akshay Kumar’s “Prithviraj”

5/6 Yes, Diwali 2021 is going to be explosive for moviegoers. With Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s “ Jersey ” and Akshay Kumar’s “ Prithviraj ” also starring Manushi Chhilar hitting theaters on the same day, November 5th, it will surely be a treat for audiences this Diwali.

6. “Prithviraj” of Akshay Kumar against “Raksha Bandhan”

6/6 Starting February 18, Akshay Kumar’s films “Prithviraj” and “Raksha Bandhan” are set to face off at the box office this Diwali. However, a recent report in Pinkvilla stated that while the film is currently sticking to its Diwali release, a change may be ahead depending on the release plan of other Akshay Kumar films like Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom. , Prithviraj and Atrangi Re. And now, since YRF has announced that “Prithviraj” will be released on November 5th, will “Raksha Bandhan” have a new release date? If not, then it will be Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar with Shahid Kapoor’s “Jersey” at the box office this Diwali.

