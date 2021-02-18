Mirror of the industry: a Bollywood universe of cops, spy, comedy, superheroes and horror

What does the future hold for the many universes planned by the biggest names in Bollywood? Pinkvilla is chatting.

The world of superheroes in Avengers made Bollywood think outside the box and create multiple universes by crossing films against similar backgrounds. While Rohit Shetty became the first in B-Town to announce his intention to create a cop universe with a cross between Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi entering the cop world which started with Ajay Devgn as Singham we are on the verge of seeing a lot more after the party.

The climax of Sooryavanshi leads to Singham 3, with Ajay Devgn taking charge of getting his hands on Jackie Shroff, who is one of Sooryavanshi’s main antagonists. While the filming schedule has yet to be decided, we hear, although there is a draw with Golmaal 5, Singham 3 could in all possibilities be Rohits’ next director for the big screen after. Cirkus, set to arrive in late 2022. Singham 3 will finally lead to an action-packed SSS, with the three cops reunited for a massive mission as they take on the mightiest antagonist. The basic idea and storyboard for Golmaal 5 and Singham 3 have been locked down.

Dinesh Vijan, meanwhile, is creating an ambitious horror comedy universe with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and another female A-List star joining the gang. The Horror Universe started with Stree in 2018 and followed by that is Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjha (a prequel to Stree) in the same order before all the stories come together for a monster-filled finale. This is one of the most unique crosses, possibly for the first time in the world.

And then of course there is Aditya Chopra, who creates her own spy universe, which could end up being the biggest of the bunch with Salman Khan as Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathan, Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Deepika Padukone as another special agent reuniting in the finale of this spy universe. As Tiger 3 prepares for an Eid 2022 opening, Pathan will be out in early 2022 at the box office (more on that soon). If our sources are to be believed, the next shot after Tiger 3 is a massive crossover with all of the aforementioned actors coming together, however, confirmation is still awaited. Even in terms of budget, this universe will be by far the biggest as Adi plans to take things to the next level in the post-Covid world by creating glasses after shows.

Ali Abbas Zafar, on the other hand, is planning his superhero universe with Katrina Kaif as the super soldier and Ranveer Singh as Mr. India, however, everything is underway for now. The filmmaker imagined two more superheroes, one in the world of mythology and the other in the context of the Indian army. It’s all at a very nascent stage right now, and more about this epic superhero world will be heard once all the ideas are on paper. To date, aside from Katrina, no actor has officially entered the franchise, however, things will move at a rapid pace starting in the second half of the year, once the Katrina movie is released.

Well, there’s a comedy universe in the making, which we can’t talk about at the moment. But rest assured, some of the biggest names in the business will come together for an epic storyline that results from a comedy of errors, and we might get a glimpse of it soon. There’s also a Housefull universe being made by producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, in which he plans to bring the cast of all four Housefull films together under one roof for Housefull 5.

