‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown Returns To Hollywood





Tessica Brown is back in Hollywood for another hair treatment and intends to sit down with her celebrity management team to find out how Shell turns 15 minutes of fame into lasting stardom. Meanwhile, viral TikToker, who rose to internet fame for cementing her hair with Gorilla Glue for over a month, reportedly amassed a fortune selling her new line of merchandise, but she claimed on Wednesday that she hadn’t seen the dough yet. . I read that too, Brown told the Post in an interview with Zoom, referring to a TMZ report That said, she made a small fortune from the clothing line, which shows her face and phrases like Bonded for Life. But when I went into my bank account, you know, no, it was always the same stuff that always did the same thing, they still looked the same, the mom of five joked. Tessica Brown, the woman who had Gorilla Glue stuck in her hair, is seen in Los Angeles a day after a procedure to remove the sticky substance on February 11, 2021. Rachpoot / MEGA She said Shell might be able to find out the profits she’s made when she meets her team next week in Los Angeles, but until then she has yet to see the windfall others claim. to have made. The Louisiana native, who lives outside of New Orleans, has teamed up with entertainment company Gitoni, which represents celebrities like Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom and Tommy Lee. It provides product placement, marketing, celebrity management, and casting for scripted television and reality TV, according to its website. Brown said she has yet to see the money from her new product line. MEGA Brown was shy about what her team was planning for her, but she said you have to star for a reality TV show centered around the dance group she runs, Dazzling Divaz, and her daycare, Tessicas Little Angels. It would be cute if I could do a show that would be everything, yeah that would be everything, that would be so cute, Brown said. Brown is undergoing treatment to remove Gorilla Glue from her hair on February 11, 2021. Rachpoot / MEGA Really and really, I mean my dance team and the daycare, they come first, they come first and whatever comes after, I guess we’ll just have to see, she continued, saying that she loves what she does and getting paid is just a bonus. But before Brown can launch her second career as a reality TV star, she must first make sure one thing is taken care of: her hair. I can’t do it with my hair like that, you know what I’m saying, so we have to wait until my scalp is completely healed, Brown said. Let me do my hair first and then we can reach them.

