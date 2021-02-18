



In WandaVision’s latest episode, “All-New Halloween Spooktacular !,” the series sets up a sitcom comeback for a member of its cast.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision Episode 6, “The all new Halloween Spooktacular!,” now streaming on Disney +. In the last episode of WandaVision, inside the Hex, Wanda, Billy, Tommy and Pietro are off for a fun Halloween night. But while Vision wears a suit and tells his wife that he will be working as part of the Neighborhood Watch, he’s actually heading further out of town to investigate the bizarre occurrences of Westview. There, he finally finds the Hex barrier, and he attempts to cross it. On the other side, however, the Vision learns that it is degrading rapidly. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. In desperation, Wanda pushes her powers to expand the Hex. The barrier then moves beyond the initial perimeter, engulfing the SWORD base and many agents – and, therefore, WandaVision just set up a sitcom comeback for Kat Dennings. RELATED: WandaVision Theory: The Reality Stone Fuels the Scarlet Witch Before WandaVision, Dennings’ last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in 2013Thor: The Dark World. The character was brought in by SWORD to help them study the phenomenon unfolding in Westview, and she was essential to discovering that Wanda Maximoff was at the center of this distorted reality. Now, in “All-New Halloween Spooktacular !,” Darcy continues to help Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo try to save Wanda, but they end up getting kicked out by director Hayward. However, the trio fight and they re-infiltrate the compound to find out what exactly Hayward is doing. Monica and Jimmy then leave to meet a contact, but Darcy chooses to stay to find out all she can. However, when Vision crosses the Hex barrier, Darcy rushes forward. She’s the only one trying to help the android, but she’s handcuffed to a truck because of it. Unfortunately, being trapped means that when Wanda pushes the boundaries of the Hex to save Vision, Darcy is unable to escape and find himself trapped inside the anomaly. RELATED: WandaVision: SWORD’s Sentient Weapon Isn’t A Vision – It’s [SPOILER] What happens to Darcy is still a mystery, but it’s clear that this was a deliberate development. Now the astrophysicist is trapped in Westview, and it’s more than likely that she will return in the next episode as a “new” character in the world inspired by Wanda’s sitcom. It’s possible this will be yet another meta-moment for the show, given that Kat Dennings starred in the popular CBS sitcom.2 broken girls. Since the beginning of WandaVision, sitcom episodes gradually evolved over time, gracing one decade of television after another. The next chapter in the series is now set to emulate the modern era of television, which means Darcy will now be a part of Westview’s sitcom life in an episode that will offer a riff on recent comedy tropes. Now fans shouldn’t expect Dennings to take her back 2 broken girlsrole, but it’s possible that the episode at least offers a nod to the series – perhaps having Darcy work as a waitress in Wanda’s new reality. Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as role of Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn in Agnes. New episodes airing Fridays on Disney +. KEEP READING: A WandaVision Guide: News, Easter Eggs, Reviews, Recaps, Theories & Rumors WandaVision: SWORD’s sensitive weapon is not a vision – it is [SPOILER]

About the Author Ian cardona

(3256 Articles published)

Ian Cardona has been writing for CBR since 2017. He is a feature film, comic book and news writer. He’s been in love with comics for a very long time and believes there is good to be found even in the toughest times in the business. His favorite Avenger is Captain America, and that was long before the character starred in a very successful film franchise. It’s a passionate statue and Funko Pop! collector of figurines, and quickly ran out of shelf space. With CBR, he was able to write about his favorite subjects, from the MCU to Doctor Who. You can follow him on Twitter at @ ian_c1701 (yes, that’s a Star Trek reference) for some really cool chats, debates, or photos of collectibles he probably doesn’t have a place for. More from Ian Cardona







