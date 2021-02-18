Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee reveals her Bollywood plans in ‘Ask Me Anything’ session





Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen wooed audiences with her performance in the short Suttabazi. She is also an active social media user and recently conducted an AMA (ask me anything) session on the platform. Renee Sen revealed plans to break into Bollywood and how hard it was for her to smoke Suttabazi be a non-smoker. Read also | Sushmita Sen shares the video of her daughter Alisah singing; Call it the “ voice of an angel ” Read also | Sushmita Sen Showers Love On Mom & Sister-In-Law; Said ‘Got each other’s back’ Renee Sen’s Ask Me Anything Instagram Session During the session, Renee was asked about her plans to start her acting career in Bollywood. To that, she responded by saying “Auditioning for roles”. One of his fans also asked him what was his favorite thing in his career. She responded by saying, “My favorite part is that I get the opportunity to bring stories and characters to life.” Her fans also wanted to know more about her personal choices and also asked her what her favorite movie was. Renee responded by saying The perfume of a woman, a romantic drama from 1992 and Love story. One of her fans also asked her how difficult it was for her to smoke in Suttabazi when she was a non-smoker herself. Renée responded to this by saying, “The smoking part was really difficult. My lungs were very uncomfortable.” Renee Sen’s Suttabazi The short film told the story of a rebellious teenage girl named Diya Kumar who is stuck at home with her conservative parents due to the lockdown. She secretly finds ways to smoke in and around the house and often disagrees with her parents because of her famous life on Insta. The series also stars Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria as Renee’s parents. The 13-minute film is a director of Kabeer Khurana and is produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney and Pankaj Rungta. It is available for streaming on YouTube. A look at Renee Sen’s Instagram handle The actor’s Instagram is full of photos and videos from his personal and professional life. She often shares photos with her family on social media. She also wrote a sweet birthday message for her mother Susmita Sen’s partner, Rohman Shawl. In the note she wrote, “Happy Birthday Uncle Rohman. May this year bring you good health and much happiness !!! Thank you for being YOU! An avalanche of love from me to you”. Read also | Sushmita Sen’s kite flying video prompts fans to call her for using ‘manja’ Read also | Sushmita Sen is about to increase fees after Aarya; Aarya 2 will arrive next year Image courtesy- @ reneesen47 Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos