A mountain lion who is perhaps Griffith Park’s best-known resident is alive and looking healthy. The now 11-year-old ‘Hollywood cat’ known as P-22 was recently captured by National Park Service biologists for a battery change on his GPS collar, which tracks its movements in the part of a historical study of pumas in and around Santa Claus. Monica Mountains. “For an old cat, the P-22 is still there!” an article about the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on Facebook read Thursday. The puma weighs around 123 pounds, similar to its past catch weights, and appears to be in good condition, officials said. At age 11, he became one of the oldest mountain lions documented in the study for nearly two decades. Her father, P-1, was the oldest at around 12, according to the National Park Service. The oldest female puma in the study is currently P-19, who gave birth to what would have been her fifth litter of kittens last year. P-22 has been residing in Griffith Park since at least February 2012 when he was first pictured in the sprawling City Park on the eastern side of the Santa Monica Mountains. He was likely born elsewhere on the beach, according to genetic testing, which means he crossed highways 405 and 101 to reach his current living space. “This is an incredible feat unmatched by any other mountain lion (to our knowledge),” the Facebook post read. While most adult male mountain lions typically require a home range of around 150 square miles, the P-22’s territory is comparatively tiny at just 9 square miles. In 2019, wildlife officials described its habitat as the smallest recorded range of any adult male cougar studied. The big cat rose to fame after a series of high quality photos published by National Geographic in November 2013 showed him walking through the park at night with the iconic Hollywood Hills sign in the background. A few years later, October 22 was declared Day P-22 by the Los Angeles City Council. And for five years, it has been celebrated on this date during the Festival of the day P-22. Normally the event takes place in Griffith Park, last year’s festivities were thought to be entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



