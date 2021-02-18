Ranbir Kapoor became a curious matchmaker in the latest commercial for Asian Paints Ultima Protek. Not only does he play a matchmaker, but for the first time, he will also be seen in a dual role.

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor becomes a matchmaker

In the ad, we see Ranbir as an old matchmaker taking a young woman into town to help her meet potential newlyweds. Along the way, she asks him about houses laminated with plastic. The woman finally arrives in front of the house which is not laminated with plastic and which turns out to be the house of a man played by Ranbir Kapoor. The matchmaker Ranbir plays Cupid and fixes the alliance of the woman with the young Ranbir according to the beauty of the house.

Meanwhile, on the labor front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the film Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in Brahmastra, Animal and then untitled Luv Ranjans.

